What Time Is the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' Doomsday Clock at Now?

At 10 a.m. ET today, scientists will announce whether the events of the past year have brought humanity closer to, or further away from, self-annihilation.

For the last three years, the Doomsday Clock has sat at 100 seconds to midnight—the closest it has ever been in its 76-year history.

However, there is speculation that Russia's invasion of Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's persistent threats of nuclear war over the past year may have pushed us even closer to self-destruction.

Doomsday Clock Website

The Doomsday Clock is updated every year by members of the Science and Security Board for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a Chicago-based group of experts in the fields of nuclear risk, climate change, disruptive technologies and bioterrorism.

"Each year, we consider how well we are able to control the technology we have deployed and mitigate its consequences, both relative to the previous year and roughly in historical context," Sharon Squassoni, co-chair of the Bulletin's Science and Security Board, previously told Newsweek.

"Nuclear weapons have the power to quickly extinguish human life. Climate change has a much-longer fuse for us. We also assess developments in the areas of biosecurity and a range of disruptive technologies that may factor into existential risk."

The clock was first unveiled at the start of the Cold War in 1947 when it was set at seven minutes to midnight. In 1991, when the U.S. and Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty to cut down on nuclear weapons, the clock moved to 17 minutes to midnight, the furthest it has ever been. However, since then, the minute hand has been steadily creeping forward.

The unveiling of the 2023 Doomsday Clock will take place today at 10 a.m. ET and can be watched live on the Bulletin's website and Facebook page. The announcement will include speakers from The Bulletin and members of The Elders, an independent group of global leaders, founded by Nelson Mandela, who work for peace, justice and human rights.

What Happens When the Doomsday Clock Hits Midnight?

If the Doomsday Clock hits midnight, it is because the members of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists believe that a global catastrophe has erupted. This could be the precipitation of nuclear war, the outbreak of an uncontrollable threat to global bio- or cybersecurity, or irreversible and destructive climate change.

Is the Doomsday Clock Valid?

The Doomsday Clock is a visual representation of how close we are to destroying our world with dangerous technologies of our own making. It is not a forecasting tool but rather a metaphor to remind us of the threats that we must address if we are to survive on this planet.

When the Doomsday Clock was first unveiled, the greatest threat to mankind was nuclear war. However, since then, disruptive technologies like AI and bioengineering have evolved, and the impact of our species on our planet's climate has become a more serious consideration.

The clock first appeared as a June 1947 magazine cover, designed by landscape artist Martyl Langsdorf. The original time was chosen by the artist and has since been used as a reference point for subsequent handsetting. The iconic symbol was updated in 2007 by graphic designer Michael Bierut.

However, while it is just a metaphor, the Doomsday Clock is a stark reminder of perils that our species is facing.

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Doomsday Clock? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.