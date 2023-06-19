What's Closed and Open on Juneteenth? Post Office, Costco, Bank Hours

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday, and many places of business are closed Monday in recognition of the holiday.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. on June 19, 1865, when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to announce the end of legalized slavery in that state. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday since President Ronald Reagan signed the Martin Luther King Jr. Day bill in 1983.

Governmental offices and other entities close their doors in recognition of the holiday.

What Is Closed?

The federal holiday means post offices will not be open, with regular mail delivery resuming on Tuesday.

"Since it is a federal holiday, there will be no residential or business deliveries on June 19 except for Priority Mail Express, and post offices will be closed," a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson told Newsweek.

Stacks of boxes hold cards and letters at a U.S. Post Office sorting center. Post offices are closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. stock market also observes the holiday, so it will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday. Banks will also be closed, including major ones like Bank of America, Capital One Bank and Wells Fargo.

Most public and private schools are expected to be closed, but closures can vary by location.

Federal entities are required to give their employees the day off, but private companies are not mandated to do so. Private organizations that observe the holiday vary. The number of organizations giving their employees a paid day off from work has been growing, The Hill reported in June 2022.

Since 2020, the number of private employers honoring Juneteenth as a paid holiday has more than tripled, according to a report by the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. In 2022, 30 percent of private employers considered Juneteenth a company holiday.

What Is Open?

Most retailers are expected to be open, including fast-food and coffee chains such as Wendy's and Starbucks, as well as gyms, grocery stores and various wholesalers.

Costco, a membership warehouse club, recognizes seven major holidays throughout the year, but Juneteenth is not one of them. Its outlets will be open for regular hours on Monday.

Newsweek reached out for comment to Costco through an online request form.

On Tuesday, the White House celebrated the holiday with a concert on the South Lawn. It was billed as a "celebration of community, culture and music," according to a press release.

The concert, which also was in celebration of Black Music Month, featured performances by Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and Jennifer Hudson, a singer and talk show host.