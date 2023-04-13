'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Falls to the Floor After Bad Spins

A Wheel of Fortune contestant was so done with his bad luck during his appearance on the show that his legs gave way in the final round.

School principal Justin, from Kansas City, Missouri, accused the show of "doing it on purpose" as he faced one bad spin after another during Tuesday's episode.

Wearing a stylish burgundy tuxedo, he said on the show that he owns $2,000 worth of candles which he calls his "girls" but admitted that he "never burns them," as he won over viewers.

TV personality Pat Sajak attends The Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America's Game hosted by The Paley Center For Media at The Paley Center for Media on November 15, 2017 in New York City. A contestant on the show reacted to his bad game by pretending to faint. Jim Spellman/WireImage

The dad-of-two managed to land on three bankrupts in a row, with host Pat Sajak joking: "Justin, Justin! Go to the principal's office."

While Justin started with a good attitude about his bad luck saying, "it's fine," he eventually got so fed up he pretended to faint.

After landing on bankrupt again, he crumbled behind the contestant's ledge only to reemerge looking exasperated.

Justin begged Sajak: "Just make it $5,000, Pat, we've got this. This is dark sided."

Then his last hopes were pinned on the Final Spin round, which looked hopeful until the wheel slowly clicked over to "Lose A Turn."

"You're doing this on purpose at this point," Justin joked.

Wheel of Fortune shared a montage of Justin's disastrous game to its official Twitter account.

"Don't worry, we spoke to the wheel after the show and asked it to apologize to Justin for its behavior today," read the tweet's caption.

Don't worry, we spoke to the wheel after the show and asked it to apologize to Justin for its behavior today. pic.twitter.com/MrlXuT5iRe — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 12, 2023

Regardless of his bad luck, Justin walked away with $2,000 in prize money and the hearts of fans watching at home.

"The wheel was not kind to #PrincipalJustin sorry Justin. But you're so cute and well dressed! Love the energy," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another added: "Hey was a good sport. Brutal...even on the final spin hah. Never seen that, they probably edit that out typically."

And a third wrote: "I loved him so much!! He is my favorite person to ever be on the show."

Justin's dramatic game comes after Sajak told one contestant to take his shirt off.

World Wrestling Entertainment star Austin Theory appeared on the show as part of a special week dedicated to the WWE.

Contestants were paired with WWE superstars and Theory played alongside Ray Simon, but they did not do so well and the wrestler began to fake cry when they got the bad news.

The host told him: "It's gonna be fine, you did just fine. Earlier in the week, Ray won $24,850, another $5,000 tonight, $29,850."

Simon then joked "we could buy you a full shirt," referring to Theory's black crop top that showed off his toned abs, which he lifted up to show off his impressive physique.

Sajak then demanded: "We'll fill that in. We're selling that on eBay, take it off."

Theory was happy to do so and started to take the shirt off but Simon objected, telling him, "no."