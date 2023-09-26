Culture

When Does 'Dancing With the Stars' Start? Cast Back To Work After Strike

By
Culture Dancing With the Stars DWTS ABC

Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) fans rejoice—season 32 of the celebrity dance competition is beginning on Tuesday night after all, following speculation that the premiere would be postponed due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

ABC denied reports that the show would be delayed, despite strikers picketing rehearsals and contestant Matt Walsh bowing out because he is a WGA member. Now, the network has confirmed in a statement that DWTS is returning, airing on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT and available to stream on Disney+.

The news comes after the WGA reached a provisional agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Sunday, possibly putting an end to 146 days of industrial action. The WGA represents roughly 11,500 writers across TV, film, radio and online, while the AMPTP includes more than 350 major studios and streamers such as Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Amazon and NBC Universal.

"Dancing with the Stars" poster
"Dancing with the Stars" poster featuring hosts Alfonso Ribeiro (left) and Julianne Hough (right). ABC has confirmed that the dancing competition will be returning on September 26, 2023, for it's 32nd season. ABC

The production of many shows and movies has been put on hold, with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) also going on strike in July.

On Monday, SAG-AFTRA congratulated the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement, but confirmed that its own strike would continue for now. However, the organization confirmed that contestants were not breaking union rules by taking part, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Alyson Hannigan, Zoey 101 star Jamie Lynn Spears, The Brady Bunch's Barry Williams, TV host Ariana Madix and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Xochitl Gomez all members.

Despite SAG-AFTRA's blessing, there were rumors that cast member Mira Sorvino was under pressure to drop out along with Veep star Walsh, but the Oscar winner appears to have stayed put.

Matt Walsh and Koki Iwasaki
Matt Walsh with "Dancing with the Stars" partner Koko Iwasaki (left). Matt Walsh (right). The actor and writer has confirmed his return to the show, after stepping away due to the WGA strike. ABC

WGA members have been banned from participating in daytime or unscripted shows during the strike. Bill Maher and Drew Barrymore both came under fire recently after resuming production of their talk shows with writers, with both choosing to postpone their premieres.

Now that the WGA strike is over, Walsh, has also said he will be returning. The 58-year-old is known for his writing and comedy work alongside his acting, and is the creator of comedy series Players (2010) and co-wrote indie movies High Road (2011) and A Better You (2014).

The DWTS crew consists of approximately 500 employees, and although it's a reality show, the team includes one WGA writer. Members have been told not to return to work until the strike order is officially lifted, with the writers' union's leadership set to vote on the deal on Tuesday.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC