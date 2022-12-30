When Will Trump's Tax Returns Be Released and How Can They Be Viewed?

The House Ways and Means Committee is scheduled to release Donald Trump's tax returns to the public on Friday following a years-long battle with the former president.

The panel voted to publicize Trump's tax returns on December 20. The committee said releasing the documents would take a few days as they would need to be redacted of personal information such as social security numbers.

When Will Donald Trump's Tax Returns Be Released?

The Democrat-controlled panel is expected to make Trump's tax returns between 2015 and 2020, a period which includes him as president, public when it meets in a brief pro forma session at 9 a.m. ET.

The House committee sought Trump's tax returns for years as part of an investigation into his compliance with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) auditing.

How Can Trump's Tax Returns Be Viewed?

A formal announcement from the House Ways and Means Committee is also expected on Friday morning before the tax returns are placed into congressional record. The records will then be made available on the congress.gov website, and possibly via a release from the committee.

Trump, who became the first president in decades not to release his tax returns when he launched his run for the White House in 2015, spent years attempting to keep his financial documents sealed.

It is unclear if there will be any shocking revelations from the release of Trump's tax returns.

The Ways and Means Committee and Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) have already summarized some of the most damaging information taken from their documents, including that the IRS failed to audit Trump during his first two years as president.

"On April 3, 2019, @WaysMeansCmte Chairman Richard Neal wrote the IRS to request Trump's tax returns as part of our Committee's oversight of the IRS' mandatory audit of presidential tax returns," panel member Representative Don Beyer tweeted on December 21. "On the same day the IRS initiated its first audit of Donald Trump's tax returns."

Trump claimed for years that the reason he could not release his tax returns was that the IRS was auditing him.

Attorney Norm Eisen, a senior fellow in governance studies at the research group Brookings Institution, previously told Newsweek that even if accurate, Trump's defense about not releasing his tax returns was not warranted.

"There is no legal or other reason to hold back a tax return because of an audit. It is apples and oranges—a made-up justification. And now we know that even on its own terms, it did not make sense," Eisen said.

In September 2020, some of Trump's tax returns were leaked to The New York Times, revealing he had paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.