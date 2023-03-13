Netflix's latest documentary, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, examines the aviation mystery of the Malaysia Airlines flight that went missing on March 8, 2014.

The Boeing 777, which was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, was traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing when its radar communications were switched off and it suddenly changed course. The aircraft has never been found.

There are several people who speak about the event in Netflix's three-part series, and Blaine Gibson is one of them.

Where Is Malaysia Flight MH370 Debris Hunter Blaine Gibson Now? What We Know

Gibson, a former lawyer from Seattle, has found a lot of debris from MH370. As of December 2016, 33 pieces of debris had been found and three of these were positively identified as being from the aircraft.

Debris has washed up at multiple sites. The first piece of wreckage was found on the shore of the Indian Ocean island of Réunion in 2015, and other pieces have also been discovered in Tanzania, Mozambique, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius.

Gibson and Richard Godfrey, a British engineer, have made it their mission to try and find an answer to the disappearance, and Gibson has traveled around the Indian Ocean and nearby areas for years in order to find debris from MH370.

In 2016, Gibson told CNN that he was keen to keep searching for MH370: "Until I or someone else finds the plane and the truth about what happened to it and the passengers, [I'll keep going]. The search must go on, it can't stop when the present search area is exhausted. We have to solve this mystery."

The official search for the missing plane spanned a distance of 46,000 square miles, but authorities from Malaysia, China and Australia had no success in finding it. The search was called off in January 2017.

Sky News reported in December 2022 that Gibson and Godfrey had found a piece of debris in Madagascar, they believe the debris is part of the aircraft's door and they found it in the possession of a fisherman in the area.

Gibson and Godfrey believe that the new debris shows the plane was crashed deliberately by a pilot.

Per a report from The Times, Gibson is still looking for debris and he lives out of a suitcase while traveling across Southeast Asia. He spoke to the publication from an undisclosed location in December 2022.

Gibson has kept his whereabouts private since 2016 because of the level of threats he's received once he started his search for MH370 debris.

In his conversation with The Times, Gibson shared that he had found more debris that he believes is from MH370: "Now I've got some more debris, it's starting to heat up again and, with the prospect of a new search that may find the plane and the truth, some people are getting pretty worried."

Gibson has been hit by death threats and trolling for years, but he told the publication that he tries not to let himself get affected by it: "They just trash me and try to bring down my credibility when all I've done is collect debris from a fisherman who had it sitting in his yard for five years and didn't know what it was."

He added: "There are certain elements in Malaysia, mafia types, who seem to be very much against me and against the search and my efforts. I've been defamed, followed and intimidated by them but it didn't stop me. It just pushed me underground."

Despite choosing to remain underground for his safety, Gibson did make an appearance in Netflix's documentary, where he spoke of his discoveries.

MH370: The Plane that Disappeared is out on Netflix now.