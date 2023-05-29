Which Fast Food Chains Are Open on Memorial Day? Taco Bell, Subway and More

Memorial Day is a federal holiday, which means that mail delivery, non-essential government services, and some stores will shut down to mark the occasion.

The annual event is held to commemorate those who gave their lives serving the U.S. in the armed forces.

Memorial Day's origins are rooted in the post-Civil War era when a group of Union army veterans known as the Grand Army of the Republic sought a way to honor fallen service members. Originally called Decoration Day, it was first celebrated on May 5, 1868, and involved decorating the graves of those who died in the Civil War with flowers.

Use of the name "Memorial Day" for the holiday became more commonplace after World War I and gained traction after World War II. However, the name change wasn't officially recognized by the federal government until 1967.

It's often a time when friends and families gather to enjoy meals together over the long weekend. So Newsweek has collated some relevant information for revelers planning to enjoy some fast food over the holiday.

Burger King

The fast food joint will be open as usual and dishing up burgers and fries on May 29. Opening hours depend on location, but typical business hours are usually between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m. for most restaurants.

Fast food restaurants plan to remain open as usual on Monday's Memorial Day. Pictured: A vegetarian Whopper is served at a Burger King restaurant in Richmond Heights, Missouri, in April 2019. Michael Thomas/Getty Images

Domino's

The popular pizza franchise will be operating on Memorial Day. Its usual Monday hours are 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., but customers should check the business hours of their local diners.

KFC

Chicken fans will be happy to hear KFC is open on Memorial Day this year. Most KFC restaurants are usually open between 10:00 a.m. and 11.00 p.m., but times may vary at different locations.

McDonald's

McDonald's has around 13,400 U.S. locations, which will all be open on Memorial Day.

In the United States, roughly a quarter of all McDonald's locations are 24 hours, although customers should confirm opening hours at their local diners.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is open on most public holidays, including Memorial Day. Opening hours depend on the location, so locals should check with their nearest restaurant.

Subway

Subway will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day, serving its popular submarine sandwiches.

The sandwich shop, which had around 21,000 stores in the U.S. in 2021, only closes its doors on Christmas Day. Customers will need to view individual store hours on the chain's website.

Taco Bell

Mexican food fans will be delighted that Taco Bell will be open during their local restaurant's regular hours on Memorial Day. The popular fast-food diner is only closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.