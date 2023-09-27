White Winner of Zimbabwe's Miss Universe Contest Sparks Fury

Zimbabwe's return to the Miss Universe pageant has been marred in controversy after a white woman was named winner.

Brooke Bruk-Jackson, 21, won the right to represent the southern African country at the upcoming international pageant El Salvador in December.

A resident of the capital Harare, Bruk-Jackson had worked as a model before entering Miss Universe Zimbabwe.

Brooke Bruk-Jackson was crowned winner of Miss Universe Zimbabwe 2023. YouTube/Miss Universe Zimbabwe

"I am proud to be Zimbabwean," she told media after her win. "This is shocking and amazing at the same time. I am so overwhelmed. I can't wait to perform my duties as the queen of Zimbabwe this year in El Salvador.

"I have been modeling a few years back in Cape Town and have been traveling around the world, but this is my first pageant."

Race relations in Zimbabwe have long been fractured due to colonialism and then during former President Robert Mugabe's rise to power. He called for the reclamation of land from white farmers and encouraged Black people to take land by an means necessary.

Mugabe spent 37 years in power—first as prime minister from 1980 to 1987 and then president until 2017.

Zimbabweans were divided by Bruk-Jackson's win. Some argued it was not appropriate for a white person to represent the country on the international stage.

"Too white to represent a country of Black people. She does not represent our country. She's a foreigner," commented one person on an Instagram post of Bruk-Jackson winning the crown.

Another added: "Ironic that a white girl won Miss Zimbabwe, while European countries send Black girls..."

But other argued Bruk-Jackson was a deserving winner.

"I know y'all about to start with the color in the comments please go and watch the final Q/A she did it for me tonight," wrote one person.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.