Who Is Adam Fravel? Man Arrested Over Madeline Kingsbury Disappearance

The ex-partner of a missing Minnesota woman has been arrested after police found human remains near a highway on Wednesday.

Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother of two, has been missing since March 31. The remains found in brush off Highway 43 have not been formally identified, but the discovery prompted police to detain Adam Taylor Fravel, 29, the father of Kingsbury's children.

He was taken into custody shortly after 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday and has been charged with second-degree murder, according to Winona County records. Fravel has denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disapperance.

She was last seen with Fravel dropping off their children, aged 2 and 5, at a daycare center in Winona, Minnesota. Fravel told investigators Kingsbury had gone out alone around 10 a.m. on March 31 and he hadn't heard from her since.

Kingsbury's family told local media in April that the couple's relationship had broken down but they were still living together while Kingsbury looked for a new home.

Fravel issued a statement through his attorney in April saying: "My family and I have been subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of my children, Maddi Kingsbury. During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement.

"I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything."

Fravel is currently being held in Winona County Jail and is due to appear in court on Thursday.

The children were placed in county custody after their mother's disappearance. They are currently living with Kingsbury's father, according to reports.

Kingsbury's sister, Megan Kingsbury, confirmed Fravel's arrest in a TikTok post uploaded on Wednesday night. She said the family was waiting for more information before releasing a statement, but added: "The whirlwind is just starting all over again. This is definitely a silver lining. We're glad that he's in custody and he's not walking around as a free man anymore."

Winona Police Department said in a statement on Facebook: "A Fillmore County deputy found human remains on Wednesday afternoon north of Mabel, Minnesota. The body was found in some brush off Highway 43 and was located using information generated during the Madeline Kingsbury investigation. Because of this, law enforcement personnel have arrested Adam Fravel on probable cause in connection to her disappearance."

It added that medical examiners were "working as quickly as possible to positively identify the remains" and an update would be provided on Thursday.

The department said: "We are asking the community to respect the family's privacy at this time and not to speculate on the case until further information is made available."

