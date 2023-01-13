Who Is Bianca Censori? Meet Kanye West's Yeezy Head of Architecture

Kanye West has allegedly had a private wedding ceremony with new love Bianca Censori.

The rapper, who now goes by Ye, was been spotted dining with a blonde woman at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles this week while wearing a wedding ring on his ring finger. TMZ has since reported that West, 45, and Censori recently had a wedding ceremony, though the couple has yet to file a marriage certificate to make it legal.

Reports of West's new romance come just months after he finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Bianca Censori.

Who is Bianca Censori?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Censori works as Head of Architecture at Yeezy, West's clothing and apparel brand.

She appears to have grown up in Melbourne, Australia, where she attended school as a child before going to the University of Melbourne to achieve her Bachelor's degree in architecture, followed by her Master's degree in the same subject.

Censori's LinkedIn profile also states that she is the owner of a jewelry brand called Nylons Jewellery. Her Instagram page appears to have been disabled.

In recent pictures with West, Censori can be seen with short, blonde hair but in the past, she has boasted long brunette hair.

Last month Ye seemingly released a song in tribute to the new lady in his life titled "Censori Overload."

Newsweek reached out to a representative for West for comment.

West and Kardashian reached a divorce settlement in November 2022, almost two years after the reality television star filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences" on February 19, 2021.

The former couple married in Italy in May 2014. They share four children: daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3.

According to documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, West will pay $200,000 a month to Kardashian for child support.

West's reported new marriage comes after social media users spread unfounded rumors that the musician was "missing."

At the end of December, it was reported by The Sun that the star's former business manager, Thomas St. John, was unable to track him down while trying to serve a lawsuit that alleges West failed to pay him during an 18-month contracted post as his senior financial advisor.

After a tweet regarding St. John's inability to track him down used the word "missing," unfounded, social media chatter began to spread about Ye's whereabouts.

West was making headlines long before the "missing" rumors began, and much of his 2022 press coverage, especially towards the end of the year, was surrounding the end of many of his brand deals, largely due to his series of antisemitic comments.