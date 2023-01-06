Seven Massive Career Moves Kanye West Made Before Missing Rumors

Kanye West had made various changes to his career before rumors of him being "missing" began to circulate on social media.

At the end of December it was reported by the The Sun that the star's former business manager, Thomas St. John, was unable to track him down while trying to serve a lawsuit that alleges West failed to pay him during an 18-month contracted post as his senior financial advisor.

After a tweet regarding St. John's inability to track him down used the word "missing," unfounded, social media chatter began to spread about Kim Kardashian's ex-husband's whereabouts.

West was making headlines long before the "missing" rumors began, and much of his 2022 press coverage, especially towards the end of the year, was surrounding the end of many of his brand deals, largely due to his series of antisemitic comments.

Seven Massive Changes to Kanye's Career

Presidential bid

Ahead of the 60th presidential election, which will take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, West has once again stepped into the political limelight by confirming he is running again.

The 45-year-old star, also known as Ye, has made no secret of his ambitions to run for president of the U.S., first announcing a campaign for the 2020 election via Twitter on Independence Day of that year.

Ye announced he is running for President in 2024 on Twitter, posting a video of what may be his campaign logo, a white ball of dots, twisting and spinning with the words "YE 24" printed alongside it.

Buying Parler

West announced his plans to acquire the social media site Parler in October, saying he was "taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech."

"In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves," West said in a statement.

Parler grew in popularity throughout 2020, with supporters of former President Donald Trump flocking to the social media site during and after the election.

The platform faced criticism after the January 6 riot, which saw hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol building in a failed effort to block President Joe Biden's electoral college victory, for allegedly allowing its users to promote violence without the posts being removed.

In mid November, Parler's owner and Ye confirmed they had "mutually" parted ways without closing the deal, per TechCrunch.

Cutting ties with Adidas

After West taunted that he "can be anti-Semitic and Adidas won't drop me" on the the October 16 episode of the Drink Champs podcast, the sportswear brand issued a swift response.

In a statement, Adidas told Newsweek that it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

"After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies," the statement continued.

"Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

Adidas, which started its partnership with Ye in 2015, confirmed that it would no longer produce or sell Yeezy products amid controversy over the star's string of antisemitic comments, including writing on Twitter on October 3 that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people."

Ending relationship with Vogue

Despite having previously had a close working relationship, and friendship, Vogue and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, has reportedly severed ties with West, per PageSix.

According to the publication, a representative said both the magazine and Wintour "had no intention of working with the rapper again" after West's October 9 tweet about Jewish people, referencing "DEFCON 3."

No longer working with Balenciaga

Similarly, West's close relationship with luxury brand Balenciaga has become famous, specifically his bond with Artistic Director Demna Gvasalia, who also frequently works with Kim Kardashian.

On October 21, Balenciaga announced it was ending its association with Ye, saying: "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," per Women's Wear Daily.

Change in management

In October 2022, it was reported that West's management, CAA, had dropped him as a client.

Just weeks before, Jason Lee, founder and CEO of Hollywood Unlocked, also left his position as head of media and partnerships for West.

Lee later confirmed on his Instagram that he parted ways with West over the White Lives Matter shirts he wore at Paris Fashion Week, and West's friendship with Candace Owens.

Film scrapped

A second film documenting West's life, in sequel to Netflix's January 2022 Jeen-Yuhs, had already been completed, but U.S. network MRC executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley decided not to move forward with releasing the project amid West's antisemitism scandal.

The trio confirmed the news in October 2022 in a statement that read: "This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.