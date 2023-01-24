Who Is Jessi Lawless? Jenna Jameson Continues To Fuel Romance Rumors

Jenna Jameson has continued to fuel speculation that she's in a romantic relationship with Jessi Lawless, with the two women sharing Instagram posts referencing their closeness.

On Sunday, Lawless posted a photo of herself posing with Jameson's arms around her. While Jameson's face was not visible in the image, her distinctive tattoos were on display and Lawless tagged her verified Instagram account.

Influencer and barber Lawless captioned the post: "Entanglements be like..."

Days earlier, Jameson shared a selfie, alongside the caption: "Come to bed babe."

"See you soon," wrote Lawless, to which Jameson responded, "that's my girl."

On Monday, Jameson took to her Instagram Story to post a brief video that showed Lawless snuggling her.

Former adult film actress Jameson, 48, kicked off the romance speculation in November when she shared a photo showing her tattooed arms resting against those of another.

In another post that month, Jameson shared an image that showed her tattooed arm resting against Lawless' face and neck, writing: "She's the one #mypringle."

The posts sparked an onslaught of questions from fans about the nature of Jameson's relationship with Lawless, while many others appeared to assume it was romantic and congratulated the star.

And while Jameson shared another photo that appeared to show their legs entwined, Lawless posted an image of the two together on her own account as she sought to clarify the nature of their relationship.

"Y'all chill out I'm still single as a pringle," Lawless said, adding that she had been through a "brutal" breakup. "I'm healing. @jennacantlose is just helping me heal."

Who Is Jessi Lawless?

Lawless, whose full name is Jessica Nicole Lawless, is a barber based in a salon in Cocoa, Florida. She is a social media influencer, with 125,000 followers on Instagram and a following in excess of 1 million on TikTok.

Sporting platinum dreadlocks, Lawless—who is set to turn 40 on February 5—has become known for sharing a range of comedic, straight-talking videos on her social media platforms.

Despite being based in Florida, Lawless has been spending time with Jameson in the model's native Las Vegas, where the latter is continuing to recover from a chronic illness.

As her star continues to rise on social media, Lawless has faced questions about her previous run-ins with the law, which she has openly discussed in past videos.

On Monday, Lawless addressed one of her charges from more than a decade ago in a video posted on her TikTok account. The video has since been deleted.

"Yeah, I was charged with domestic violence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in 2010," she said.

"Let's talk about it," she went on. "I ended up in a relationship that I didn't wanna be in. The person that I was trying to end the relationship with was not happy about my decision. I was trying to leave first [and] she slapped me.

"I was like, 'I gotta get out of here.' And I'm like, booking it down the hallway going straight for the f****** front door, and she's behind me screaming my name at the top of her lungs. So I finally turned around and I was like, 'What?'"

Lawless then stated that the woman in question spat at her when she turned around. "Just snot, all in my face," Lawless said.

"And yeah, I picked her up by her throat and I slammed her on the ground. I am a female, she's a female," she added. And the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge is because her children were home during the event, but not in the room."

Jenna Jameson's Ex

In October, Jameson addressed fans' questions over her relationship status with fiancé Lior Bitton, after she shared a pair of cryptic posts on Instagram.

Jameson, who has been living with an as-yet-undiagnosed illness since last January, had long faced speculation from her social media followers over her relationship with Israeli businessman Bitton, given their living arrangement.

While Jameson was based in Hawaii for much of the past year, Bitton—to whom she has been engaged since 2015—had spent the past several months sharing footage of himself in Los Angeles with their 5-year-old daughter, Batel Lu.

After sharing in an Instagram Story in the late summer that she and Bitton had been going through a rough patch, Jameson appeared to be addressing her engagement when she shared a pair of cryptic Instagram posts.

One post featured an image of a handheld note that read: "I'm at the age where the only closure I need is knowing I deserve better."

Captioning the image, the former Playboy model wrote: "Never forgive what you had to pray your way out of..."

At around the same time, Jameson shared a post on her backup Instagram account that also discussed the breakdown of relationships.

She shared a text image that read: "My friend told me.. 'You keep forgiving them until you unlove them.' I felt that."

In a similar caption to her other post, Jameson wrote: "Never go back to what you had to pray your way out of."

While the post attracted a wave of supportive comments, Jameson returned to Instagram hours later to discuss some of the negative reactions she faced.

After sharing a brief update on her health, saying that she had been "going to physical therapy and I'm getting stronger," she stated in her video post: "I also wanted to hit on a point about people in my comments.

"There have been some very negative reactions, but I want you to understand that I'm being cryptic because there's a child involved and right now it's important to me to keep her safe. So everything is good and I just ask that everybody be kind right now because kindness is good. We like kindness, right?"

Back in April, Jameson explained why she and Bitton were spending their time apart, telling her Instagram followers of her daughter: "She has been in L.A. with her father, which—it's been good and bad, her being there, because of course I'm able to like really focus on my health, which is the most important thing right now."

"I just miss her so much. It's seriously like someone's ripped my heart out," said Jameson, who has also shared footage of her daughter visiting her in Hawaii. Jameson revealed in October that she has been spending time in the mainland U.S.

Jameson's 13-year-old twin sons, Jesse Jameson and Journey Jette, are in the custody of their father, UFC star Tito Ortiz, from whom she split in 2013.