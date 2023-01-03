Who Is Ken Block's Wife Lucy? Rally Driver Dies in Snowmobile Accident

Rally driver and YouTube star Ken Block died after a snowmobile accident near his Utah ranch on Monday.

The 55-year-old motorsport legend, who also co-founded DC Shoes, had been sharing videos of clearing snow from his ranch with an array of specially designed vehicles, on TikTok and other social media channels.

He leaves behind his wife Lucy, and their three daughters. Here's what we know about Block and his family.

How did Ken Block Die?

Block shared a photo of his adventures in Utah shortly before he died in a snowmobile accident.

The local sheriff's office said in a statement that Block was riding a snowmobile up a steep slope in Wasatch County when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office added that Block had been riding with a group shortly before he passed away, but was alone at the time of the crash.

Block's death was also confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday by executives at his clothing label, Hoonigan Industries.

The statement on social media read: "It's with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today. Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed."

Who is Ken Block's wife Lucy?

Ken Block's wife, Lucy, also enjoys the need for speed and is a rally driver who competes in All-Wheel Drive (AWD) competitions.

Lucy has always been there throughout her husband's celebrated career in racing. After his death on Monday, she shared a photo of her husband's racing helmet on Instagram.

When she is not racing, Lucy also has a catering business called Luna's Kitchen.

The food entrepreneur has a kitchen and bakery in Park City, Utah that is 100 percent gluten-free and also caters to dairy-free, keto, paleo, and vegan diets.

Lucy said on the Facebook page for her business: "We are trying to diversify our menu so we can suit many different dietary needs. It has to be delicious no matter what it is."

When did Ken Block and Lucy get married?

Ken and Lucy had been dating for several years before they tied the knot in July 2004. The couple reportedly lived together for over 15 years.

Do they have any children?

Ken and Lucy shared three children together, all daughters, but they are mainly kept out of the spotlight. Two of their children's names and ages have never been shared.

The couple's eldest daughter is 16-year-old Lia, and she followed her parents' path by also becoming a rally driver. Lia has been competing with her father's motorsport team, Hoonigan Racing since she was 11 years old.

