Who Is Major Rachel Jones? Transgender Soldier's Story Sparks Backlash

On June 22, the U.S. Army published a profile of Major Rachel Jones, a transgender servicewoman, saying that transitioning had saved her life.

It revealed that the chief of the Sustainment Command Cyber Division in Rock Island, Illinois had "struggled with depression and suicidal ideation for most of her life," but since "living her truth" no longer suffered those mental health issues.

The story has received backlash from right-wing commentators, who have previously accused the military of focusing on a so-called "woke" agenda instead of perceived global threats.

After the profile was tweeted by the Department of Defense, which said Jones' journey "inspires us all," Donald Trump Jr. responded: "Gonna be hard to beat China if you can't even beat Twitter ratios," a reference to the proportion of negative replies a tweet might receive.

Maj. Rachel Jones, a transgender servicewoman and Sustainment Command Cyber Division chief, celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Her story has attracted online criticism. Sarah Patterson/U.S. Army

Jordan Peterson, the controversial and outspoken Canadian psychologist, said it was "not heroism," adding that "to say it is does a disservice to all the men in uniform who have made genuine selfless sacrifices."

Meanwhile, Colonel Rob Maness, a U.S. Air Force veteran and chairman of GatorPAC, which seeks to elect "America first and veteran candidates," wrote: "Mental illness is a disqualification for worldwide deployment.

"Allowing delusional personnel like this anywhere near combat will result in more deaths than would happen otherwise."

While some studies suggest cases of suicide or suicide attempts among transgender people are linked to feelings of unhappiness with their physical appearance, others have indicated the rise in people exhibiting gender dysphoria might be in part a product of wider mental health issues.

The online discourse about the military highlighting Jones' story speaks to a wider, cultural issue about LGBTQ+ acceptance in public life, at a time when transgender inclusion is proving to be a deeply polarizing issue.

Jones told the U.S. Army that when she was deployed before transitioning, "the greatest threat to my own safety was myself" due to persistent suicidal and depressive feelings.

"When I was growing up in the 80s and 90s there was a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric," she said. "I was convinced I was inherently evil for being transgender."

According to the U.S. Army, it was during a six-month assignment away from her home when Jones decided to accept being transgender and sought therapy. However, while she came out privately in 2019, Jones was unable to do so in the military due to a since-repealed ban on transgender individuals.

Even after then-President Barack Obama repealed the "don't ask, don't tell" policy in 2011, the military prevented trans people from serving. In 2016, the Pentagon altered its policies, allowing trans individuals to join the armed forces; this was rolled back by Donald Trump before being reinstated by his successor, Joe Biden.

Since being able to be open about her gender identity, Jones said her mental health problems had subsided.

"I don't think about ending my life anymore," she told the U.S. Army. "I'm happier and a lot more pleasant to be around, not to mention so much more comfortable with myself."

Maj. Rachel Jones working at her desk in the U.S. Army's cybersecurity division in Rock Island, Illinois. Sarah Patterson/U.S. Army

The profile also cited Stephanie Allers, a suicide prevention specialist within the military, who said that the risk of suicide and depression was twice as likely among LGBTQ+ service members than those who are straight.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Jones graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor's degree in psychology in 2004, before achieving a masters in cybersecurity.

It is not the first time a member of the armed forces has faced backlash for their public LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Earlier in the year, a U.S. Navy sailor was the subject of online criticism for also being a drag queen who had performed shows for their fellow service personnel.

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels, received attention after becoming one of five "digital ambassadors" for the Navy, with the aim of attracting a broader range of candidates to the service. The armed forces are currently struggling to meet recruitment targets.

Responding to the criticism, Kelley said people were entitled to their opinion, adding in an interview: "As a sailor, it's my job to defend that freedom, and that includes even my freedom of expression."