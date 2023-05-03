Navy Using Drag Queen Harpy Daniels as 'Digital Ambassador' Sparks Debate

The U.S. Navy's use of a drag queen as an online ambassador in a bid to entice younger recruits has sparked a renewed debate about LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, who goes by the stage name Harpy Daniels, announced on social media in November that they had been invited to become a "digital ambassador" for the Navy, and has performed drag acts for sailors.

The dispute over drag queen ambassadors is symbolic of a wider debate about drag shows and LGBTQ+ expression. Critics have previously expressed concerns over Drag Queen Story Hour, readings for children by drag performers at libraries, and have also voiced outrage over Jack Daniel's use of drag queens in marketing.

It comes amid a nationwide push by conservatives to restrict LGBTQ+ rights, specifically for transgender individuals as well as drag queens. Republicans argue laws are necessary to protect children, but critics argue they create a hostile environment and infringe on LGBTQ+ rights.

Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley pictured in June 2020. His role as a digital ambassador for the U.S. Navy has sparked an online debate. U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command

A U.S. Navy spokesperson told the Daily Caller that the initiative had been an attempt to "explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates," and that it had concluded in April. Five active personnel were reportedly chosen, including Kelley, and they did not receive compensation for their work.

But despite Kelley's involvement in the program being widely publicized at the time of its launch, and now having concluded, it has received new attention on social media after several conservative outlets recently reported on it. Far-right Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted a video on the subject on Tuesday, which has since garnered over 3 million views.

While many spoke out in opposition to the bid by the Navy to showcase the broader range of candidates they wish to recruit from, some defended the decision.

Robby Starbuck, a music producer who ran in a Republican congressional primary in 2022, described the initiative as "insane." He added: "The military has a huge recruiting/retention crisis because they went woke. How did they try to fix it? By going more woke."

According to the Navy Times, in March the U.S. Navy said it was facing a "challenging recruiting environment," and in the financial year for 2022, it fell short of its recruitment targets for reserve personnel and active duty officers.

One self-described Trump supporter, wrote sarcastically: "This must strike fear in our enemies."

"The Village People couldn't recruit gays to the Navy before so I don't know why they think it works now," another Twitter user tweeted, referencing the 1979 song "In the Navy." "That's like selling ice to an Eskimo."

Republican congressman Jim Banks of Indiana wrote that "Biden DoD's [Department of Defense] recruitment is as good as Bud Light's marketing," an apparent nod to the backlash the beer brand has received over a partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

The Biden DoD’s recruitment is as good as Bud Light’s marketing…https://t.co/QyB2gmWw3S — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 2, 2023

Newsweek approached the U.S. Navy via email for comment on Wednesday.

However, Rod Dreher, an author and editor at The American Conservative, tweeted: "I would remind everyone that Harpy Daniels was rolled out by the Navy in 2018... Who was president then? That's right—and he didn't stop any of this. Trump does not care."

While Kelley became a digital ambassador for the Navy in 2022, his drag act has been publicized since 2018. "I have many LGBT friends here, and if you can stand at attention properly and speak with proper etiquette, that's what it comes down to in the Navy," he told NBC News at the time. "I've not once had a bad experience as a gay man in the military."

Another user responded to the criticism of the move: "When are you gonna enlist and show them how it should be done?"

I would remind everyone that Harpy Daniels was rolled out by the Navy in 2018 (see this Military Times story: https://t.co/GKTqxIyLpQ). Who was president then? That's right -- and he didn't stop any of this. Trump does not care. https://t.co/zviIWOrNZm — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) May 3, 2023

The U.S. military has not accommodated LGBT rights with ease. Less than two decades ago, the Navy recorded 968 anti-gay harassment incidents in 12 months, according to CBS News.

Even after President Barack Obama officially repealed the "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy, which had banned openly gay, lesbian and bisexual people from serving in the military, in 2011, the military still prevented transgender individuals from serving. In 2016, the Pentagon altered its policies, allowing transgender individuals to join.

In March, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed into a law legislation that would ban "adult cabaret entertainment" in public areas that can be viewed by minors, making it the first state to criminalize certain drag performances.

However, the law was halted by a Trump-appointed U.S. district court judge hours before it was supposed to come into effect in April over concerns it may infringe on constitutional rights.