Who Is Mike Rockenfeller? Driver Replaces Noah Gragson After NASCAR Scandal

Mike Rockenfeller has been chosen to fill the NASCAR seat vacated by Noah Gragson, after his indefinite suspension from driving in the series.

Gragson, 25, appeared to like a meme mocking the death of George Floyd, and Legacy Motor Club suspended him, saying his actions did not "represent the values of our team." It named German driver Rockenfeller, 39, as the driver for No. 42 at Indianapolis and Watkins Glen, New York.

NASCAR placed an indefinite suspension on Gragson for violating the organization's code of conduct, and Gragson has since shared his disappointment on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he posted an apology.

"I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media," he wrote. "I understand the severity of this situation. I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple."

Mike Rockenfeller (L) and Noah Gragson (R). Rockenfeller is replacing Gragson.

Who Is Mike Rockenfeller?

Rockenfeller has been racing for almost two decades, winning the Le Mans 24-hour race twice and the Daytona 24 hour event, among a string of championship titles across a number of racing disciplines.

This isn't his first foray into NASCAR, as he finished 29th and 30th in two Cup races last year.

The German also teamed with Legacy co-owner Jimmie Johnson and former F1 driver Jenson Button on the Garage 56 project that NASCAR took to the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June.

Rockenfeller moved from karting to professional racing in 2004 and he was an Audi factory driver who competed in the DTM and the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Nine years later, he won his first DTM title in 2013, driving for Audi Sport Team Phoenix, before winning the 2010 Le Mans 24-hour race.

Rockenfeller is married with three children—two sons and a daughter.

Fallout From Gragson Suspension

The suspension has seen a number of racing fans call for a Bud Light-style boycott of NASCAR, with many saying the actions of its officials have shown the sport to be woke.

One X user issued a rallying call to race fans: "BOYCOTT Nascar! Let's BUD LIGHT the hell out of them!"

Another added: "Support the sport on the right and boycott @NASCAR."

While a third posted on X: "Boycott @NASCAR they have gone woke."

In a statement shared by Fox News, the racing organization said: "NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club's decision to suspend Noah Gragson.

"Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension."