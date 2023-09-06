Whoopi Goldberg's COVID Diagnosis Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory

Whoopi Goldberg has found herself at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory after missing The View series premiere due to COVID-19.

The 67-year-old was forced to skip the Season 27 opening on Tuesday after testing positive for the virus, with co-host Joy Behar assuring fans that the actor will be back soon.

Nevertheless, Goldberg's diagnosis has emboldened conspiracy theorists online, with social media user David Vance claiming: "They are trying to push COVID again."

Whoopi Goldberg in June 2023. This is "The View" host's third time battling a coronavirus infection. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

"First Jill Biden. Now Whoopi Goldberg," he wrote on X, the social network formerly known as Twitter. The first lady also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, with President Joe Biden choosing to wear a mask indoors to avoid catching the virus from his wife.

Vance has more than 220,000 followers on X and the post has been viewed nearly 5,000 times.

Some on social media have peddled the theory that famous names are reporting they have COVID in an effort to enforce control over people. Quite how, or why, is not usually clear.

However, Vance isn't the only one convinced that the uptick in coronavirus cases is a hoax—despite evidence to the contrary—with Ames writing: "I call b*******."

"Joe Biden announces he'll be wearing a mask again and mask mandates start popping up in blue cities," said DC_Draino. "Definitely not coordinated!"

"We are going to see so many big names in the coming days and weeks magically catch COVID," wrote Eric Spracklen. "This is ALL part of the plan."

"The Covidians don't get it and never will," commented @RiskyBizzzz, while TYGOD claimed it's "All lies, just trying to scare everyone into compliance."

Newsweek has contacted Goldberg's representatives for comment via email.

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t at work today because despite 5+ covid shots, she has covid. Listen to the idiot audience react to this news. At which point, if ever, do these people realize covid is a mild cold for most? pic.twitter.com/wQ8u7LfZ3A — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 5, 2023

Coronavirus hospitalizations have been rising throughout the summer, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. A new variant of the disease named BA.2.86—also dubbed the "Pirola"—has prompted the new wave, and is a mutation of the Omicron strain.

The number of hospital admissions attributed to COVID-19 has risen by 23 percent in the past two weeks—a daily average of 10,000 people. This includes 1,400 people being admitted to ICU with the virus every day, an increase of 18 percent.

The state with the largest increase in hospitalizations is Minnesota at 134 percent, followed by Montana (88 percent) and Kansas (83 percent).

This is the third time that Goldberg has battled coronavirus. She first tested positive for the illness in January 2022, followed by a second bout in November.

"As you can see, Whoopi is not here, she has COVID," Behar told The View audience. "It's back, it's back, but she's on the mend."

The talk show star isn't the only celebrity to get caught up in a coronavirus-related conspiracy theory recently, with Jamie Lee Curtis also facing backlash online. In response to the current wave of infections, the actor posted a selfie wearing a mask to her Instagram on August 23, dividing fans.

"COVID is on the rise," the 64-year-old told her followers. "SO MANY friends now are really sick.

"BE MINDFUL. WEAR A MASK if required or even if you feel unwell and are out in public spaces."

Instagram users accused the Halloween star of "fearmongering" and "encouraging government control."

Infowars host Alex Jones has also claimed that mask mandates are imminent—sparking uproar amongst COVID-deniers and anti-maskers—although the Centers for Disease Control has refuted the claims.