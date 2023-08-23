Jamie Lee Curtis' Mask Photo Sparks Uproar

A selfie of Jamie Lee Curtis wearing a mask and urging followers to do the same has caused a furor on Instagram, dividing fans of the movie star.

In the post shared on August 22, the 64-year-old actor can be seen wearing a cloth mask. The print appears to show the bottom half of the mask serial killer Michael Myers wore in the Halloween franchise, the film series that made Curtis a household name.

"And we're BAAAAACCCCKKKK," the horror icon wrote alongside the image. "No, not Michael Myers but masking will be.

"COVID is on the rise. SO MANY friends now are really sick. BE MINDFUL. WEAR A MASK if required or even if you feel unwell and are out in public spaces."

Jamie Lee Curtis in April 2023. The actor's mask selfie divided followers on Instagram. Unique Nicole/Stringer/WireImage

Although the post appears to be well-intentioned, the response to the selfie was mixed. Some users applauded Curtis for raising awareness of the rise in COVID cases, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting a steady increase in daily hospital admissions since July.

"Thank you for masking," said sursalarrea.

"Thank you, thank you, thank you, for posting this," agreed inmingen. "The pandemic never stopped for disabled people and it feels like we're screaming into the void."

"So many dumb people on here saying not to wear the mask," said cor2600. "Willfully ignorant."

"Nothing is 100% but there's no way people truly believe masks are ineffective," wrote mamamo613.

However, other users accused the actor of "fearmongering," with thatbaddie_riri calling the actor a "puppet."

"Here we go again with this nonsense," wrote robref5581.

"Stop encouraging government control," said deniceagnew.

"That is one of the biggest scams in American history!" commented cindymseidel.

"This is ridiculous....I always liked you until now," said lucero_domanski. "Unfollowed."

From her thoughts on climate change to her comments about being a "nepo baby," the Oscar winner has long been vocal about her beliefs.

A supporter of Hilary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Curtis was an outspoken critic of Donald Trump. She is a known LGBTQ+ ally, attending the 2023 Academy Awards with her transgender daughter Ruby Guest.

She recently announced her support for Democratic primary candidate Marianne Williamson on Instagram and has been championing the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood, led by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA.

In honor of her Screen Actors Guild win on February 26, Paw Works animal shelter dressed up several of its dogs like Curtis's most famous roles. The star has been a long-time supporter of the shelter in Ventura, California, with canines replicating looks from Halloween, Knives Out, True Lies and A Fish Called Wanda, among others.

Newsweek has reached out to Curtis for comment.