Shelter Dresses Dogs Like Jamie Lee Curtis, Flooded With Adoption Requests

A shelter that dressed its rescue dogs up like Jamie Lee Curtis has seen a surge in adoptions, receiving more than 50 requests in two weeks.

To celebrate the star's Screen Actor's Guild (SAG) win on February 26, Paw Works animal shelter in Ventura, California, dressed up some of their alumni like Curtis's most famous roles.

Working with the owners of some of their recently adopted dogs, the shelter recreated outfits from Halloween (1978), Knives Out (2019), Christmas with the Kranks (2004), Trading Places (1983), True Lies (1994), A Fish Called Wanda (1988), and Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)—the film that landed Curtis the SAG Award, and two weeks later, an Oscar.

After sharing the outfits on Instagram, the post quickly went viral—particularly after Curtis reshared the images on her own account. However, the costumed canines haven't just won Paw Works new followers.

"I would say at least 50 to 80 inquiries in the couple of days following the post," Brittany Vizcarra, Paw Works director of operations, told Newsweek.

"We have had people coming in and messaging from all over California looking to adopt the next faux celeb pup star."

'We Were So Happy She Enjoyed Them'

When Chad Atkins founded Paw Works in 2014, his goal was to make all shelters in Ventura County "no kill."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), roughly 6.3 million pets are taken to shelters every year in the U.S. That includes 3.1 million canines, and sadly, an estimated 920,000 are euthanized.

Paw Works achieved this goal just a month after opening, by finding homes for animals that otherwise would have been euthanized. The rescue organization now takes in over 1,600 abandoned animals annually from across the state, and has saved more than 8,500 animals in the last nine years.

Curtis, 64, has been a long-time supporter of Paw Works, so the shelter wanted to celebrate her recent nominations, which have included a BAFTA award, a Golden Globe Award and an Independent Spirit Award.

"We think Jamie Lee Curtis is amazing and have had such an incredible relationship since our late Founder, Chad Atkins, had first met her a year ago," Vizcarra said.

"We were so happy she enjoyed them enough to share to her page."

The dogs included in the recreations were animals recently adopted from the Paw Works shelter, with their new owners helping with the photo shoot and attire.

Ziggy As Laurie Strode From Halloween

The first image showed Ziggy, a 4-year-old chi-terrier mix. Donning a pair of red glasses, a blonde wig, a long-sleeved mustard-toned shirt, yellow waistcoat and a beaded necklace, the pooch is the spitting image of Deirdre Beaubeirdre, Curtis' IRS inspector in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The second also featured Ziggy, this time dressed up as teen Laurie Strode from Halloween. The role that made Curtis a horror icon, the pooch is also accompanied by a stuffed toy version of killer Michael Myers.

Tilda As Linda Drysdale From Knives Out

The third slide showed Tilda, a 3-year-old terrier mix, dressed as Linda Drysdale from the murder-mystery-comedy flick Knives Out. Outfitted in a grey wig, tiny velvet blazer, glasses and a chain necklace, Tilda looked ready for her close up.

Pom Pom As Nora Krank From Christmas with the Kranks

Pom Pom, a 4-year-old beagle-chi mix, was next. Rocking a knitted waist coat and a brunette bob like Curtis in Christmas with the Kranks, the pup definitely had the festive spirit.

Jameson As Ophelia From Trading Places

Taking on Curtis's role as sex worker Ophelia in Trading Places, 5-month-old pit bull Jameson looked adorable (if not slightly confused) in his blonde pigtails and floral hair bow.

Winston As Helen Tasker From True Lies

Looking very sultry in a black vest and brunette wig, Winston could easily have seduced Arnold Schwarzenegger, just like Curtis in True Lies.

Jaxon As Wanda Gershwitz in A Fish Called Wanda

Last, but not least, there was Jaxon. The 3-year-old pit bull mix stole the show in his leopard sweater, complete with gold chain, sunglasses and confident grin—just like Curtis in the 1988 heist comedy.

"We think they loved the attention it brought them and they wee such good sports," Vizcarra said.

After Curtis won the Oscar for best supporting actress on March 12 for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the shelter shared another snap of Ziggy to congratulate her.

"Ziggy hasn't taken off his Deirdre Beaubeirdre since and even had his little trophy on standby knowing this was to come!" the shelter captioned the post.

'Big Round-Of-a-Paws'

Instagram users couldn't get enough of the stylish pups, with woofrepublic calling the recreations "ICONIC."

"This is so awesome!!!" agreed mdl77777.

"Perfect," said thecurrentcrush.

"Big round-of-a-paws!!!" wrote gretavpr.

"We love the work that @pawworks does!" commented fedorafleetwood.

While rissyroooooo said: "When [Jamie Lee Curtis] reposts your content, had to come here & show some love. Adorable!"

