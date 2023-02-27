The Biggest SAG Awards 2023 Wins and Losses—Complete Winners' List
The 2023 SAG Awards took place on Sunday, February 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
The nominations for the glitzy ceremony were announced on January 11 by White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris.
Movie projects like Viola Davis' The Woman King, Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as the lead, led the nominations ahead of Sunday night's ceremony.
Meanwhile, in television, Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, Mike White's White Lotus and the Jean Smart-led Hacks were among the nominees.
Newsweek has the full list of nominations, and who ultimately won the categories, in our 2023 SAG Awards full winners' list.
SAG Awards 2023 Full Winners' List
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)
The Woman King
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Laura Linney – Ozark
Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell – The Patient
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Evan Peters – Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt – The English
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
Stranger Things (WINNER)
This is a breaking story and will be updated.