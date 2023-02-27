The Biggest SAG Awards 2023 Wins and Losses—Complete Winners' List

The 2023 SAG Awards took place on Sunday, February 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The nominations for the glitzy ceremony were announced on January 11 by White Lotus actress Haley Lu Richardson and Ashley Park from Emily in Paris.

Movie projects like Viola Davis' The Woman King, Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin and The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as the lead, led the nominations ahead of Sunday night's ceremony.

Meanwhile, in television, Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary, Mike White's White Lotus and the Jean Smart-led Hacks were among the nominees.

Newsweek has the full list of nominations, and who ultimately won the categories, in our 2023 SAG Awards full winners' list.

SAG Awards 2023 Full Winners' List

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale (WINNER)

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once (WINNER)

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)

The Woman King

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman – Ozark (WINNER)

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (WINNER)

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Laura Linney – Ozark

Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks (WINNER)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell – The Patient

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Sam Elliott – 1883 (WINNER)

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Evan Peters – Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt – The English

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy (WINNER)

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power

Stranger Things (WINNER)

This is a breaking story and will be updated.