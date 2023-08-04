Why Cat's Water Bowl Is Always Empty Delights Viewers—'Can't Believe This'

A cat owner who was confused over why her pet's water bowl is always empty finally has the answer, with the hilarious revelation caught on camera.

In a clip shared by the TikTok account @herecomesbooboo, BooBoo the cat can be seen lapping up water from his bowl. "I had to fill his water bowl up every hour, doesn't make any sense," his owner wrote in the video's captions.

"No way he finishes his water so fast every time. So I finally get to watch him drink water and secretly film it."

For 15 seconds, BooBoo slurps from his bowl, with nothing out of the ordinary occurring. Suddenly, the cat turns to the camera to see if anybody is watching him drink, then puts his paw under the bowl and tips some of the water out onto the carpet.

Clearly not bothered that his owner is right there, BooBoo continues to nudge the container, spilling more liquid onto the carpet.

"What?? Why??" the TikToker asks before the mischievous feline goes back to drinking.

"Acting like nothing happened wow," @herecomesbooboo says as the video concludes.

While felines are known for their strong dislike of water, it's actually more of a love/hate relationship. Anna Ewers Clark, a veterinary research and standards expert at U.K.-based animal charity Blue Cross, said domestic cats are descended from the Felis silvestris lybica, a desert animal accustomed to dry locations.

"Historically, cats lived in dry, desert environments, which means they weren't adapted to swim or spend time in water, and this trait has passed down to many of our domestic cats," she previously told Newsweek.

However, there are plenty of online videos of cats discovering the joys of water, from sneaking into the shower to "demanding to be watered like a plant."

Clark said this is because playing in water can be fun, regardless of the species. A cat just needs the opportunity to discover it.

TikTokers found BooBoo's disregard for his owner's flooring hilarious, with the clip receiving over 10 million views and 1 million likes.

"The way I GASPED," commented Charr.

"He's helping you water the carpet," joked Katie Massey.

"Homie doesn't like stagnant water," said dorfs.

"The good water is at the bottom mom," sad Desiree Hall.

"[The] cat version of moving his food around the plate," said Nicole.

"He say the water too warm now. must refill," said Melaroon.

A stock photo shows a Maine coon cat dipping its paw in a water bowl. A cat owner's TikTok video reveals why her pet's water bowl is always empty. Викентий Елизаров/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Others were surprised that the cat's owner didn't figure out what was happening, with the wet floor a dead giveaway.

"Bestie the carpet told me what was happening to the water," joked b__kind.

"I lowkey saw the old wet spot drying hahaha," said alyssa.

Alex Maybe suggested buying BooBoo a fountain, as cats "like moving water."

Kelly Ward agreed, writing: "My cats really enjoy theirs."

Many cat owners found the video relatable, with eclectic mj commenting: "I saw the slightly discolored carpet and knew."

"WHY WHY DO THEY DO THIS?!" asked bribreeze.

"My cat will stick her paw in the water then drink off her paw," said Nanis.

"I had to get one of those automated cat water fountains cause my cat would throw heavy ceramic dishes over," wrote Lydia Bruce.

"My cat dumps his water too...I've resorted to leaving his water bowl in the sink," said Katie D Dube. And Jae commented: "I laughed so hard cause this right here is owning a cat."

Newsweek reached out to @herecomesbooboo via TikTok. for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones. Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.