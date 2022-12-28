EXCLUSIVE—Why Marcus Coloma Is Leaving 'General Hospital'

In the run-up to Christmas, General Hospital fans received the news that Marcus Coloma, who played Nikolas Cassadine, was leaving the show for good.

The news was first reported by Daytime Confidential, which stated Coloma's final episodes will air at the end of January 2023.

The outlet also said Coloma had opted not to film his final scenes after learning he had been cut, an allegation that Coloma's representatives have told Newsweek they deny.

In an exclusive statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Coloma explained the reason Coloma was not returning to General Hospital was simply that his three-year deal had come to an end.

As for being absent from his planned final scenes, Coloma, unfortunately, contracted COVID-19, which resulted in him missing filming in the final few days of 2022.

The statement read: "Dear Friends and Fans of Marcus Coloma,

"As mentioned in a statement provided by ABC, we wanted to confirm that Marcus 'will no longer be playing the role of Nikolas Cassadine. His last airdate will be at the end of January.'

"Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers, and directors. Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.

"Marcus has been thrilled to bring nearly 300 episodes of the iconic and complicated character of Nikolas back to life.

"I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast," said Coloma.

"And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I've ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support."

Coloma joined General Hospital in 2019 as Nikolas, replacing Nick Stabile in the role.

The character of Nikolas was originated by Tyler Christopher, who starred as Nikolas from 1996 to 1999 and was replaced by Coltin Scott. After a four-year hiatus, Christopher returned to the role in 2003.

Stabile took over in June 2016 until he was replaced by Coloma.

After Coloma has spent three years portraying such an important character, fans have been sharing online their sadness that the actor is leaving General Hospital.

One fan tweeted: "It's getting so hard watching @marcuscoloma slaying his scenes on GH and knowing that he won't be on playing a character he really made his own! Damn Marcus you are so good!"

It’s getting so hard watching @marcuscoloma slaying his scenes on GH and knowing that he won’t be on playing a character he really made his own! Damn Marcus you are so good! ❤️ — Marisol (@missmaribx) December 23, 2022

A second fan wrote: "I just read an article that #MarcusColoma was let go. @marcuscoloma has been the best recast ever and other than taking his character down a stupid path by the writers .....Ava and Nikolas are the best. GH is never going to be GREAT again. @GeneralHospital"

I just read an article that #MarcusColoma was let go. @marcuscoloma has been the best recast ever and other than taking his character down a stupid path by the writers …..Ava and Nikolas are the best. GH is never going to be GREAT again. @GeneralHospital https://t.co/Q3706HvRPN — PA Frierson (@FriersonPA) December 20, 2022

A third fan added: "It's getting so hard watching @marcuscoloma slaying his scenes on GH and knowing that he won't be on playing a character he really made his own! Damn Marcus you are so good!"

It’s getting so hard watching @marcuscoloma slaying his scenes on GH and knowing that he won’t be on playing a character he really made his own! Damn Marcus you are so good! ❤️ — Marisol (@missmaribx) December 23, 2022

It is unknown what Coloma is going to do next, but in the meantime, you can catch the actor in past roles as Hector Ruiz in Lucifer on Netflix and as Marcus Johnson in One Tree Hill, also on the streaming platform.

His other credits include Major Crimes, The Mentalist and Drop Dead Diva.

Coloma also played Hilary Duff's love interest in the film Material Girls and starred in the Disney franchise Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2 and Beverly Hills Chihuahua 3: Viva la Fiesta! as Sam.

Episodes of General Hospital air on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET on ABC.