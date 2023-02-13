In November 2021, Hulu announced the return of its critically-acclaimed series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, however it was also confirmed that the show would be coming to an end.

The drama is a fictional retelling of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan, with founding member RZA acting as executive producer for the series. He also co-created the series with Alex Tse.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga is told from leader RZA's (played by Ashton Sanders) point-of-view, and RZA has revealed details about the final season.

Why Is 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' Ending After Season 3?

Wu-Tang: An American Saga's third season will have a total of 10 episodes, bringing the show to 30 episodes in total.

The show stars Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi and Damani Sease.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, RZA, whose real name is Bobby Diggs, revealed that the new season will focus on a number of aspects of hip-hop culture and not just the group.

He explained to the publication: "We explore the music, the fashion, the entrepreneurial elements, and that pioneering spirit that the hip-hop art form generates. We also explore the imagination and inspiration that the music invoked into the youth. We do this all while navigating the complex relationships that success spawns."

RZA added that he appreciated Disney and Hulu for supporting the venture and letting them "share these stories in our own unique way," and also claimed that the show's production was as challenging as Wu-Tang Clan's first years in the music business.

"The last five years have been as challenging and fulfilling as our first five years in the Industry," RZA added. "The first five years culminated with the success of the album Wu-Tang Forever. The last five years with the completion of the series and its inspirational content echoes those words."

Hulu has not revealed a specific reason for the show not being renewed past Season 3, but it appears that the show is ending as intended.

Newsweek has contacted Hulu for further comment.

Wu-Tang Clan is comprised of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa who founded the group, and Cappadonna who joined in 2007. Founding member Ol' Dirty Bastard was with the group from 1992 until his death in 2004.

The group released their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), in November 1993, and they have released multiple records as a group and as solo artists over the years.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, February 15 on Hulu.