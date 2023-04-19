Tech & Science

Scorch Marks from Kansas Fires Seen from Space

By
Tech & Science Wildfires Kansas NASA Wildfire

Burn scars marring the Kansas landscape following the fires that have blazed across Flint Hills this spring are visible from space.

Images taken by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instruments on NASA's Aqua satellite show the pristine landscape on March 19 compared to the pockmarked ground of April 8.

The images are false-color representations of the landscape, made using a combination of visible and infrared light that puts the burn marks into starker contrast with the green vegetation.

nasa earth observatory kansas april 8
nasa earth observatory kansas march 19
Drag slider
to compare photos
comparison arrow
NASA Earth Observatory images showing the burn scars and active fires in Kansas's Flint Hills region on April 8, 2023 compared to March 19, before many of the blazes.

The scorch marks may be a result of the recent wildfires in the area.

Wildfires have been popping up all over Kansas this spring as part of the region's natural fire season, which peaks in March and April. This year's conditions have primed the area for fires, as high levels of rainfall during the 2022 growing season resulted in large amounts of grass being produced, which are now vulnerable to blazes.

Additionally, Kansas is currently in the grips of a massive drought, with 43.47 percent of the state's area being classified as under "exceptional drought", according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor data. Only 12.01 percent of the state is free from any degree of drought.

us drought monitor kansas
U.S. Drought Monitor map showing Kansas's drought conditions as of April 11. The U.S. Drought Monitor is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of NDMC.

On April 4, the Wichita National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch due to winds of up to 60mph across the state. These winds, combined with low humidity and the abundant dried grasses, made for prime wildfire weather.

"These strong winds along with very dry air will create extreme fire weather conditions today. Any fire that starts will behave erratically and be difficult to control," NWS Wichita tweeted on April 4.

In mid-April, after the NASA images were captured, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a verbal disaster declaration due to the large wildfires burning.

"The persistent drought is leaving the majority of Kansas very vulnerable to wildfires," Kelly said in a statement on April 14. "It is important that we have resources on standby to assist local first responders get fires under control as quickly as possible."

Some of the fires burning the landscape and contributing to the scars seen in the NASA images may be deliberate, however, as controlled burns are often carried out by ranchers during the spring, especially in the tallgrass prairie ecosystem of Flint Hills. These controlled burns are effective ways to remove old vegetation and encourage new grass to grow.

Read more

However, Kelly has advised against any burning outdoors due to the weather conditions and the risk of other fires occurring.

"Fire season is in full force and we must all do our part to protect all Kansans," Kelly said. "I urge everyone across the state to use extreme caution and avoid burning if at all possible."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about fires in Kansas? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC