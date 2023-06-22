Politics

Will Hurd's Chances of Taking Down Donald Trump in GOP Primary

Politics Donald Trump 2024 Election Republicans Ron DeSantis

Former Texas congressman and prominent Trump critic Will Hurd has thrown his hat into the crowded Republican primary for president, bringing the total size of the field to 13 hopefuls.

The former CIA agent told CBS on Thursday morning that he was running for president to help elevate issues he felt the leaders of both parties no longer took seriously, saying he was "pissed" elected officials in the United States were preaching division over unity.

"I believe the Republican Party can be the party that talks about the future and not the past," he said.

But will Will Hurd be heard?

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off in Clive, Iowa, on April 22, 2023. Iowa is scheduled to hold the first Republican presidential nominating contest on February 5, 2024. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Polling, at this early stage of the primary, is so far not promising.

While frontrunner Donald Trump has seen a slight dip in polling after his federal indictment on charges tied to his alleged mishandling of classified material, he still maintains a steady grip on the Republican electorate, leading his next closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by a near-30 point margin in numbers compiled by RealClearPolitics.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has faced a deluge of attacks by the former president, as well as more moderate figures like former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has been floated as a potential third-party challenger to Trump and DeSantis under a prospective "No Labels" ticket.

"The culture wars," Hogan, a Republican, said of DeSantis in a Wednesday interview with CBS. "The dumb comments about Ukraine. The fact that he–he's got some strengths, but he's also got some weaknesses. I mean, he just doesn't connect with people. He's not a good campaigner. He's not a good debater. He's a smart guy, went to Yale and Harvard."

Trump's camp has already taken to the press to portray Hurd's announcement as an effort to cash in on those shortcomings.

"Let's be honest, Never-Trumper Will Hurd wouldn't even consider getting in this race if Ron DeSantis' campaign wasn't in total free fall," Karoline Leavitt, a Trump spokesperson, told the conservative-leaning Daily Caller Thursday morning. "Hurd's entry means nothing for President Trump's standing, but means everything for Ron DeSantis, further underscoring how far Ron's star has fallen."

Newsweek reached out to Hurd's campaign via email for comment.

In some respects, Hurd shares many similarities with Hogan.

A moderate in Congress, the Texas Republican occupied a highly competitive district outside the multicultural epicenter of San Antonio, which featured a large number of Hispanic voters. He was also an early critic of the former president, denouncing him after the release of a leaked tape from the set of Access Hollywood in which Trump appeared to condone sexual assault.

And while he threaded the needle as a congressman—he voted with Trump roughly 80 percent of the time, and voted against both Trump's impeachment as well as a resolution compelling the release of Trump's tax returns—he also took more moderate positions on issues like immigration, earning him criticisms from the Trump campaign after his announcement of being soft on a key issue to GOP voters.

"Will Hurd is weak on immigration," Trump's campaign wrote on Twitter with a link to his voting record.

However, there is some indication Hurd could potentially siphon some support from Trump and other, more conservative candidates in the field.

A Wednesday polling memo from the progressive Data for Progress suggested in a general election, a generic moderate candidate could siphon two percentage points from Trump's vote share among Republicans and 8 percent of Republican-leaning independents, suggesting there is a small opening for a moderate to earn some share of the vote.

Hurd has also shown a demonstrated track record of success with Hispanic voters, who are becoming an increasingly critical subset of the Republican electorate. In 2016, Hurd defied comparisons to Trump in his 68 percent Hispanic district, maintaining the seat by a narrow 3,000 vote margin in a contentious three-way race.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC