Politics

Will Supreme Court Kick Trump Off the Ballot?

By
Politics Donald Trump Supreme Court 2024 Election Republicans

The legal challenge against former President Donald Trump's 2024 candidacy will make its way to the Supreme Court later this month, and it may be up to the justices to decide whether or not there are grounds to kick him off the ballot.

John Castro v. Donald Trump—a 14th Amendment case arguing that Trump's role in the January 6 Capitol riot should disqualify him from running for public office—was distributed to the court last week for an official conference on September 26.

It's not the first lawsuit against the former president under the U.S. Constitution's disqualification clause. Still, it is the first to argue that his candidacy could result in "political competitive injury."

Castro, a former Trump supporter turned Trump critic following the Capitol attack, is also running for the 2024 Republican nomination. He argues that if Trump is allowed in the race, he would be at a "voter and donor disadvantage" since they appeal to the same group of people who must choose between the two GOP candidates.

Donald Trump Erie, Pennsylvania.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 29, 2023. A case has made its way to the Supreme Court arguing that Trump should be disqualified from the 2024 ballot under the 14th Amendment. Jeff Swensen/Getty

Whether the Supreme Court will side with Castro remains to be decided. Another case challenging Trump's candidacy under the 14th Amendment in Florida was dismissed after a judge ruled that the plaintiff lacked standing to bring his case and that the alleged injuries in the filing were not "particular" to the plaintiff.

The argument has also been the subject of several op-eds, including one co-authored by conservative retired former federal judge J. Michael Luttig and liberal law professor Laurence Tribe, that suggest the clause does disqualify Trump.

Legal scholar and Fox News commentator Jonathan Turley, who has long been a critic of the 14th Amendment, told Newsweek he's eager for the justices to take up the claim so that the court can clarify the issue.

"I believe that there is an injury to a candidate who believes that he is being placed on a ballot with a constitutionally disqualified candidate," Turley said. "However, when it comes to standing, Castro 'had me at hello' as someone who has long favored broader standing rules."

Although Turley believes there's a case to be made before the Supreme Court, he noted that the odds are likely against Castro given his current position in the presidential race.

"The obvious parties to bring these actions are state officials seeking disqualification or the candidates disqualified," he said. "I expect that some on the Supreme Court are eager to hear the merits of the 14th amendment theory, but they will be less enthused with Castro as the correct party."

Constitutional lawyer Alan Dershowitz also told Newsweek that he thinks it will be likely for the Supreme Court to deny review.

"The reasons why Castro's efforts probably won't succeed are that Trump hasn't been charged with, much less convicted of, insurrection or rebellion," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek on Monday. "A conviction is not required under the plain language of the Constitution, but it's telling that even those prosecuting Trump don't believe that there is enough evidence to convict him of insurrection or sedition."

Rahmani said that Castro would also be up a tough Supreme Court, a conservative supermajority with three Trump appointees, who would be unlikely to rule against Trump.

Criminal lawyer Norm Pattis, representing Capitol rioter Edward Lang in his petition to the Supreme Court, told Newsweek that although Castro's argument is "certainly a novel claim," it shows why the 14th Amendment can be challenging to bring a case on.

Lang is appealing the "obstruction of an official proceeding" charge that he, Trump and other January 6 defendants have been indicted on.

"[Castro v. Trump] illustrates the fundamental weakness in claiming that Section 3 of the Fourteenth Amendment is, in effect, self-enforcing," Pattis said. "The court should dismiss this claim on standing grounds, or, better yet, simply stating that Castro has failed to state a claim."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC