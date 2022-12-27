Winter Storm Updates: Death Toll Rises, 2,500 Wednesday Flights Canceled

Eight Arrested for Looting Buffalo Businesses

Eight people have been arrested by Buffalo Police in connection with business break-ins reported during the winter storm, the department said Tuesday.

Buffalo's Police Commissioner said officers helped board up at least one store that was targeted by looters, but police received "several" reports of looting.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown condemned the looters during the same briefing while discussing what he described as a "once in a generation storm." Dozens of fatalities have already been linked to the storm, with many reported in Western New York.

"People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm, it's just absolutely reprehensible," Brown said. "I don't know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror. They are the lowest of the low."

Brown said the looting reports police have received indicate looters are not taking food or medicine but "items that they want."

"These are people that are taking advantage of a natural disaster and the suffering of many in our community to take what they want from retailers," Brown said.

Buffalo Police initially reported five arrests Tuesday afternoon but later tweeted an update announcing three additional arrests by the department's Anti-Looting Detail. The arrests were made "in connection with winter storm business break-ins."

Police did not publicly identify the individuals arrested in connection with the break-ins but encouraged anyone with information about looting in the area to contact the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line.