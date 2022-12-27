Winter Storm Updates: Death Toll Rises, 2,500 Wednesday Flights Canceled
- Western New York is bracing for more snow after a deadly blizzard dumped heavy snow and freezing temperatures across the country over the weekend.
- At least 50 people have died in the storm across the U.S., with 28 of those deaths in Buffalo, New York alone.
- The National Weather Service (NWS) reports over 50 inches of snowfall in Buffalo as crews work to clear roadways. As temperatures rise above freezing this week, the NWS warns melting snow could result in minor flooding and the discovery of more storm-related fatalities.
- President Joe Biden approved New York Governor Kathy Hochul's Emergency Declaration Monday, authorizing FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts in Erie and Genesee counties.
- Extreme weather also impacted southern states, as freezing temperatures caused broken or leaking pipes and led to widespread water interruptions.
- The winter weather continues to impact travel plans as people return home after the holiday weekend. The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking into flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines that left thousands stranded.
- Delayed flights neared 5,000 Tuesday with over 3,000 flights canceled. More than 2,500 flights have already been canceled Wednesday.
Live updates have ended.
Eight Arrested for Looting Buffalo Businesses
Eight people have been arrested by Buffalo Police in connection with business break-ins reported during the winter storm, the department said Tuesday.
Buffalo's Police Commissioner said officers helped board up at least one store that was targeted by looters, but police received "several" reports of looting.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown condemned the looters during the same briefing while discussing what he described as a "once in a generation storm." Dozens of fatalities have already been linked to the storm, with many reported in Western New York.
"People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm, it's just absolutely reprehensible," Brown said. "I don't know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror. They are the lowest of the low."
Brown said the looting reports police have received indicate looters are not taking food or medicine but "items that they want."
"These are people that are taking advantage of a natural disaster and the suffering of many in our community to take what they want from retailers," Brown said.
Buffalo Police initially reported five arrests Tuesday afternoon but later tweeted an update announcing three additional arrests by the department's Anti-Looting Detail. The arrests were made "in connection with winter storm business break-ins."
Police did not publicly identify the individuals arrested in connection with the break-ins but encouraged anyone with information about looting in the area to contact the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line.
Frozen Pipes May Have Caused Texas Oil Spill
The U.S. Coast Guard is monitoring an oil spill in Corpus Christi Bay, Texas over the holiday weekend.
The cause of the 3,800 gallon spill is under investigation, but one official suggests the cold weather from the winter storm may have contributed.
"Right now we are still investigating it, but it would seem that a pipe did rupture in three different places because of the light crude oil and water mixture," Coast Guard marine scientist Stephen McConnell told KIIITV. "It probably froze and expanded that pipe in those sections."
Temperatures were below freezing overnight, according to AccuWeather. On Dec. 24 and 25, temperatures were 24 and 25 degrees, respectively.
The cold weather that hit the south over the weekend contributed to breakdowns in infrastructure.
Jackson, Mississippi was under a local state of emergency Monday night after broken and leaking pipes caused low pressure in its water system. This left many without water during Christmas, forcing them to wait in long lines at water distribution centers around the city.
"Christmas was very much like the Grinch came and stole it. I could not cook for my children. It was more like we were in survival mode," Tekemia Bennett told the Associated Press. "My kids were opening up their gift, but we don't even have water. I couldn't even make Christmas dinner."
Leaking pipes also caused water interruptions and low water pressure in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia.
"It's not a great feeling, and we are sad because on Christmas, I woke up to make tamales and realized we had no water," Maria Landeros told WXIA-TV in Spanish. "This made me cry because I wanted to cook that for my family. Now we're worried because we don't know when the water might come back."
An emergency drought management plan was put in place in Memphis that prohibits non-essential water use while crews worked to find and fix main breaks and broken water services.
Over 2,500 Flights Already Canceled Tomorrow
More than 2,500 flights scheduled to depart, fly into or travel within the U.S. on Wednesday have already been canceled, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.
As of 3:45 p.m. ET, 2,518 Wednesday flights had been canceled. The bulk of those flights were through Southwest Airlines, which announced on Monday that it will be operating at a reduced flight schedule over the next "several days." The 2,477 Wednesday flights canceled by Southwest represented about 62 percent of all Southwest flights originally scheduled to depart on that day.
Looking ahead to Thursday, FlightAware's data showed 1,284 of the 1,285 flights already canceled for that day were Southwest flights, or about 20 percent of the airline's Thursday flight schedule.
At least 3,050 of all the U.S. flights scheduled to depart Tuesday had been canceled by Tuesday afternoon and another 4,596 were delayed. A large percentage of those—nearly 2,600 flights—were through Southwest.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has said it will be looking into Southwest's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" following the travel disruptions at Southwest terminals across the country.
Tuesday's flight cancellation and delay data followed a holiday weekend full of travel issues caused by Winter Storm Elliott. Thousands of flights across the country were canceled, and while most airlines recovered by the end of the weekend, just over 4,000 flights were canceled on Monday and more than 9,000 other flights encountered delays.
Amtrak Trains Canceled Due to Winter Weather
Winter weather has caused delays and cancellations along Amtrak train routes in the Midwest and Northeast Wednesday and Thursday.
Midwest train cancellations:
- Train 300 (Lincoln Service): Canceled Dec. 28
- Train 305 (Lincoln Service): Canceled Dec. 27
- Train 318 (Lincoln Service/Missouri River Runner): Canceled Dec. 27
- Train 351 (Wolverine): Canceled Dec. 28
- Train 352 & 354 (Wolverine): Canceled Dec. 27
- Train 353 (Wolverine): Canceled Dec. 27 & 28
- Train 382 (Illinois Zephyr): Canceled Dec. 27
- Train 365 (Blue Water) Canceled Dec. 27
Northeast train cancellations:
- Train 63 (Maple Leaf): Canceled only between Rochester and Toronto on Dec. 27 & 28
- Train 64 (Maple Leaf): Canceled only between Toronto and Rochester on Dec. 27 & 28
- Train 280 (Empire Service) Canceled only between Niagara Falls and Albany on Dec. 27 & 28
- Train 281 & 283 (Empire Service) Canceled only between Syracuse and Niagara Falls on Dec. 27 & 28
- Train 284 (Empire Service) Canceled only between Niagara Falls and Syracuse on Dec. 27 & 28
There were several delays on upstate New York trains leaving from Syracuse and Albany as well as trains leaving New Haven, Connecticut, according to the Amtrak Northeast Twitter. Some trains were operating over two hours late.
Amtrak riders at New York Penn Station, left stranded for hours due to delays, were frustrated about the lack of communication from officials.
Tim Feet told WABC-TV that he had been waiting since 11 a.m. for his train. Hours after the delays, there was an announcement about a pipe that had burst.
"I was supposed to be at my destination at 1:20 - they said that at 1 p.m., so Amtrak, figure it out, please," he said.
Rosie Haran told the station that Amtrack should be sued by travelers for "poor management, calling her experience "insane" and "obscene."
Trains leaving Syracuse and Burlington was delayed because of "mandatory crew rests caused by earlier lengthy delays."
Buffalo Hit With Over 50 Inches of Snow
Western New York was the center of the winter storm over the holiday weekend, as several counties were hit with heavy snow, wind and freezing temperatures.
Several of the most impacted counties around Lake Erie and Lake Ontario received 10 to 30 inches of lake effect snowfall over the past four days, according to the National Weather Service.
Erie County
- Buffalo Airport: 51.5 inches
- Lake View: 44.3 inches
- Hamburg: 41.5 inches
- Williamsville: 37.5 inches
- Lancaster: 34.8 inches
- West Seneca: 32. 5 inches
- Kenmore: 32.5 inches
- Amherst: 30.8 inches
- Angola: 29.4 inches
- Boston: 22.4 inches
- Glenwood: 18 inches
- Wales: 16.2 inches
- Eden: 14.7 inches
Jefferson County
- Deferiet: 50.8 inches
- Watertown: 46.4 inches
- Henderson Harbor: 46. 3 inches
- West Carthage: 26.1 inches
Niagara County
- Lockport: 28.2 inches
- Pendleton: 26.5 inches
- North Tonawanda: 19 inches
- Sanborn: 14 inches
- Lockport 10.5 inches
Lewis County
- Highmarket: 12 inches
- Constableville: 12.5 inches
Wyoming County
- Warsaw: 19.3 inches
- Wyoming: 10.6 inches
Orleans County
- Medina: 16.7 inches
Photo Shows Walls of Snow Lining Roadway
Photos taken in New York showed some of the impacts the storm was having on local communities as residents dug their vehicles out of the snow and transportation crews worked to clear the roads.
Most of the fatalities linked to the storm thus far have been reported in Western New York, where President Joe Biden approved a statewide emergency declaration on Monday. In Buffalo, vehicles could be seen stuck in the snow along a local road. A local meteorologist shared a photo of the scene on Twitter Monday morning.
Another photo taken in one of Buffalo's residential neighborhoods showed a car covered in snow as it sat parked outside a house.
While some vehicles remained stuck in the snow, West Seneca police said efforts were underway to clear the local roads. The police department shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday morning that showed walls of snow towering above a recently-cleared interstate in Erie County.
The storm's impacts extended far beyond road travel. In Hamburg, a restaurant near Lake Erie was photographed covered in ice after the storm tore through the area.
Meanwhile in New York City, local photographers captured the way ice froze around a fountain in Bryant Park.
Videos Show Stacks of Luggage at Southwest Terminals
Videos shared on social media showed stacks of luggage waiting to be claimed at Southwest terminals across the country as the airline tried to recover from operational disruptions attributed to the winter storm.
Reporters traveling on Monday and Tuesday shared photos and videos of baggage piled up at several major airports after flights were delayed and canceled. Southwest has not specified exactly how many flights it canceled over the last week, but said on Monday that it plans to operate at about one-third of its normal flight schedule over the next "several days."
On the West Coast, one reporter at Los Angeles International Airport shared a video of suitcases lining the wall near baggage claim carousels Tuesday morning.
In San Diego, a reporter said Southwest travelers learned Monday night that all remaining departures for the day were canceled and that the airline was "frozen and not able to assist with rebooking." Impacted travelers were instructed to weed through piles of luggage to find their checked bags.
A reporter at St. Louis Lambert International Airport shared a video of travelers looking for their luggage Tuesday morning after their flights were canceled due to airline staff members not showing up for work.
Photos and videos of Chicago Midway Airport showed luggage stacked around baggage carousels, with suitcases reportedly being organized by the city of the scheduled flight departure.
Another reporter at Chicago Midway Airport said travelers were required to touch base with Southwest's baggage service personnel before entering parts of the terminal temporarily being used for baggage storage.
In New Orleans, a local reporter said some people had to wait for days before they could claim their luggage.
A reporter based in Omaha, Nebraska said her luggage was stuck in Chicago and was told it "could be days" before she her bags would be returned.
Photos shared from Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee documented similar scenes of luggage stacked in piles as travelers looked through to find their belongings.
What to Do if Your Flight is Canceled
If a flight is canceled, most airlines will rebook passengers for free on the next available flight as long as seats are available at no additional charge, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
If there is a significant delay, the DOT advises travelers to see if another carrier has space and ask the first airline if they will endorse your ticket to the other carrier. Finding extra space on a flight may be difficult, however, during holiday travel.
Each airline has its own policies regarding flight delays and cancellations, as there are no federal requirements. Airlines, therefore, are not required to compensate passengers whose flights are delayed or cancelled, the DOT said.
There is also no requirement for airlines that provide customers with hotel rooms if their flight is canceled.
If passengers want to cancel their trip, they are entitled to a full refund, even if they bought non-refundable tickets. They're also entitled to a refund of any bag fees, seat upgrades or other extras.
Several major airlines, including Delta, American, Southwest, Alaska and Spirit, are waiving change fees during the storm for passengers who want to rebook flights.
Connecting flights may cause additional stress for travels amid mass cancellations and delays. For connecting flights involving two airlines, the DOT urges passengers to ask whether their bags will be transferred.
"Ask whether your ticket will be good on another carrier at no extra charge if your flight is canceled or experiences a lengthy delay, and whether the first airline will pay for meals or a hotel room during the wait," according to the DOT.
Amid the DOT investigation into the Southwest Airlines cancellations, President Joe Biden is urging travelers to check the DOT dashboard to see if they are entitled to compensation.
On the dashboard, travelers can compare controlled cancellation policies from different airlines. A controllable flight cancellation or delay is essentially a delay or cancellation caused by the airline usually caused by maintenance or crew problems, cabin cleaning, baggage loading or fueling.
Southwest Cancellations Prompt Federal Probe
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said Monday it will be looking into recent flight cancellations at Southwest Airlines as the company struggles to recover from operational disruptions attributed to the massive winter storm.
Southwest announced Monday that it will be operating at about one-third of its normal flight schedule over the next "several days," canceling thousands of flights.
The DOT said it is "concerned" by the airline's "unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service."
"The Department will examine whether cancellations were controllable and if Southwest is complying with its customer service plan," the DOT said in a statement Monday.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said he will address the issue further on Tuesday.
Other airlines canceled flights and delayed others due to weather impacts across the country over the holiday weekend, but a majority have rebounded.
Southwest Struggles With 'Wide-Scale Disruption'
Southwest Airlines issued an apology as it continues to cancel and delay thousands of flights.
The airline has already canceled 60 percent of its scheduled flights Tuesday, flight tracking website FlightAware reports, totaling more than 2,500 flights. Monday, Southwest canceled nearly 3,000 flights, FlightAware shows, about 70% of its scheduled flights.
While other airlines had mostly recovered by the end of the holiday weekend, Southwest said it was still addressing "wide-scale disruption" on Monday.
Jay McVay, an airline spokesperson, said the airline has been "chasing our tails" while it tries to "catch up and get back to normal safely," according to the Associated Press.
The airline began issuing updates on how it was adapting to deal with weather disruptions last week, before the storm moved in. In its Monday update, Southwest said it was working on "rebalancing the airline and repositioning crews and our fleet."
"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," Southwest said Monday. Southwest said its "heartfelt apologies" for those challenges "are just beginning."
The airline said it was "fully staffed and prepared" ahead of the holiday weekend but that the weather "forced" a large volume of flight schedule changes. Southwest said it will only be "flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days" as it recovers, but did not specify exactly when it will resume its normal flight volume.
Travelers whose flights have been or will be impacted were urged to visit the airline's website for information on rebooking flights or submitting refund requests.
"We recognize falling short and sincerely apologize," the airline said.
Death Toll in Buffalo Expected to Rise
The winter storm death toll has increased in Buffalo, New York, city officials said Tuesday.
During a press conference, Mayor Byron Brown confirmed 28 storm-related deaths. This death toll does not include the Erie County fatalities, he said, as the numbers have not caught up to official reports.
Brown said any loss of life is "painful for us," adding that state officials knew the storm would be life-threatening before it hit. He called Buffalo "ground zero" for the deadly winter storm over the weekend, calling the snowfall conditions "not normal."
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia said search and recovery efforts are ongoing. While funeral directors usually pick up deceased bodies, the storm conditions are so severe that law enforcement and state officials have taken over this process.
As the snow melts and search efforts continue, Gramaglia said police expect to recover more bodies.
"We are pretty certain more deaths will be uncovered that we can't see at this point," he said.
Looting also remains an issue in the city, as police have launched an anti-looting detail. Gramaglia said four arrests have been made within the last hour alone, and more are expected. He called the looters "opportunists" because they are not taking food, medicine or diapers, but TVs and couches.
"You are destroying the community," he said. "It will not be tolerated."
City officials are urging residents to stay off the roads so crews can continue to clear roads and tow abandoned cars. A driving ban remains in effect in the city of Buffalo. Many roads in and around Buffalo remain closed Tuesday, including Interstate 190, Interstate 198 and State Route 33, Gramaglia said during the press conference.
Power is being restored across the city as well, Mayor Brown said. There are less than 4,000 households currently without power, down from a peak of over 20,000.
"We will not rest, we will not stop working until we get that number down to zero," Brown said.
Emergency Response Services Restored in Buffalo
Emergency response services have been restored in Buffalo, New York Tuesday, as the massive storm continues slamming the area.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz provided the update during a news briefing, calling the storm the "greatest blizzard we've ever seen."
A driving ban remains in effect across the city of Buffalo Tuesday; however, additional troops are being brought in to assist with traffic control.
Some 100 military police as well as additional troops from the New York State Police Department will arrive later Tuesday to manage traffic in the city because "it's become so evident that too many people are ignoring the ban," Poloncarz said.
Buffalo Airport to Remain Closed Until Wednesday
The Buffalo Niagara International Airport will remain closed until Wednesday morning as more snow is forecast to hit the area today.
The airport was scheduled to reopen Tuesday morning, but officials extended the closure amid severe weather. More than 49 inches of snow was recorded at the Buffalo airport Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The airport has been closed since the Friday before Christmas Eve, it is scheduled to reopen Wednesday, December 28 at 11 a.m.
WATCH: Erie County Storm Update
Erie County officials will soon hold a press conference to provide the latest update on the massive storm walloping Western New York.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is scheduled to hold the briefing at 11 a.m. ET. Watch live here.
Nearly 3,000 Flights Canceled Today Across U.S.
Holiday travel woes continue Tuesday as hundreds of flights across the country have again been canceled and delayed amid winter weather conditions.
There have been 2,272 flight delays and 2,933 flight cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday morning, according to flight tracker FlightAware.
Most of those cancellations have come from Southwest Airlines.
FlightAware reports that 63 percent of Southwest flights, about 2,542, have been canceled so far Tuesday.
Death Toll From Storm Expected to Rise, Officials Say
The death toll from the winter storm this weekend continues to rise as more snow and freezing temperatures are expected Tuesday.
At least 50 deaths have been confirmed across the country Monday, with most fatalities in Western New York.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown confirmed the death toll in the city has hit 27 Tuesday morning. That number is expected to rise, he added.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called this blizzard "the worst storm probably in our lifetime."
Western New York is expected to receive more snow this week. The National Weather Service predicts the lake effect will produce heavy snow at a rate of about one inch per hour Tuesday in parts of Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis counties.
Buffalo was hit with about 50 inches of snow over the holiday weekend.
On Monday, the National Weather Service said an additional six to 12 inches are expected to fall in Lake Erie and one to two feet is expected for Jefferson and northern Lewis counties.