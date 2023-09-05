Video Shows Pier Collapsing, Plunging Dozens of Students Into Water

Dozens of young people were plunged into a lake as a pier suddenly crumbled beneath their feet on Monday afternoon.

Footage of the pier collapse was captured on camera by a bystander as up to 80 students and debris from the broken structure were suddenly swallowed by the water. One victim was hospitalized and others suffered scrapes and bruises during the incident at the Memorial Union Terrace. It is part of the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, on Lake Mendota.

The dramatic scenes unfolded just after 2:30 p.m. as the students were soaking up the sunshine to celebrate the Labor Day holiday. It follows a similar incident in January 2022 that saw a dock and part of a waterside restaurant collapse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Diners had to be lifted to safety by witnesses on a nearby boat. Water-safety concerns have been in the headlines frequently this summer following a spate of accidents. An investigation is now underway into what caused the Wisconsin pier collapse this week.

A still from the video footage shows the students on the pier moments before it collapsed. Up to 80 people were thrown into the water at Lake Mendota, in Madison, Wisconsin. Storyful

The pier had been due to be removed for the season on Tuesday, the day after the collapse, according to the New York Post.

The area was not staffed by lifeguards at the time, per local news channel WMTV. Newsweek has reached out to the university's Wisconsin Union by email to seek further information and comment about the incident.

Freshman Gabrielle Willbrandt was among those injured when her foot was caught between fragments of the broken wood-and-metal pier. She told WMTV: "It's like, all of a sudden; immediate shock. And I, like, fell. And then I felt my foot get crushed and I was trying to swim up, but it just felt like I couldn't." She showed two Band-Aids on her foot and said one of the cuts was pretty deep.

"It was definitely really scary," said fellow student Nicole Mitchell in an interview with the station. "I got out of the water and I was shaking." She added that the pier may have collapsed due to the amount of people using it, and said: "I hope they put a capacity restriction on it in the future so it doesn't happen again."

The University of Wisconsin Police Department said that between 60 and 80 people were on the pier at the time, and confirmed that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Around five others suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.