Netflix subscribers will this Christmas have the opportunity to dive back into the world of The Witcher with a new prequel series titled Blood Origin.

The four-part limited series, which premieres on Christmas Day, is set 1,200 years before the events of the flagship show and it takes place long before Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) roamed the Continent slaying monsters for coin.

In fact, The Witcher: Blood Origin introduces viewers to several new characters, some of whom have never appeared in Andrzej Sapkowski's original novels. With that in mind, fans may need a handy guide to know who is who.

'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Character Guide From Éile to Princess Merwyn

The Witcher: Blood Origin follows several characters including seven heroes who are fighting to protect their land from the clutches of a growing empire. Their quest also involves the creation of the first Witcher.

The show's events lead up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, an event that saw the different worlds of monsters, men and elves merge into one, and that was how the Continent came to be the place fans know and love.

The Seven Warriors

Éile - Sophia Brown

Éile is one of the members of the group hoping the save the elven continent from the clutches of its rulers, and she is one of their leaders.

Played by Sophia Brown, Éile is a master assassin who left her tribe in order to pursue her real passion, music. Like Jaskier before her (or, technically, after her), Éile travels the Continent sharing her songs only for her to unexpectedly join forces with Fjall.

Brown told Newsweek what it was like to sing like Joey Batey's Jaskier and when asked if she felt pressure to follow in his footsteps she said: "No, not at all. I think they come from the same universe but there's more than [them].

"I think that Blood Origin is about how difference in perspective can live in one world, in one show, and I think that was at the center of our characters and story, and for me personally. So, no, it never even crossed my mind."

Fjall - Laurence O'Fuarain

Fjall is a member of a rival clan to Éile, one that is tasked with the protecting of the royal family, a role that Fjall is forced out of after being caught in a compromising position with Princess Merwyn (Mirren Mack), which leads to his banishment.

Despite their differences, Fjall and Éile join forces in order to face the Empire, and its new leader, following the deaths of several of their family members.

Laurence O'Fuarain spoke to Newsweek about his character's journey in the show, and said: "I loved his arc, I really feel that he broke through in the series and I think he became a different person, I think his mind was opened up to a different way of seeing the world, which was just a beautiful thing to play in a character.

"I think the amount of stunt work that he had to do, it just made the job so enjoyable. It was very, very tough physically, but you really got your worth because it felt like you're really doing something special."

Scían - Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh's Scían is a sword master and a member of a group known as the Ghost Tribe, though she is the last surviving member of the clan.

Scían helped to train Éile in the ways of the sword and she joins the duo on their journey to seek revenge.



Meldof - Francesca Mills

Meldof is a dwarf who joins the group later on their journey. Portrayed by Francesca Mills, Meldof is not afraid to put up a good fight against anyone who crosses her and she proves a worthy fighter in the group.

Syndril - Zach Wyatt

Played by Zach Wyatt, Syndril is one of the celestial twins who becomes part of the group. He is a powerful mage who knows of the dark arts that will help in their quest to make the first ever Witcher.

Zacaré- Lizzie Annis

Zacaré is Syndril's celestial twin and she is also a powerful mage. Played by Lizzie Annis, the character joins the group alongside her twin to aid in the battle against the empire.

Brother Death - Huw Novelli

Brother Death is an elf and an elite warrior who earned his moniker on the fields of battle, and he provides much of the brawn that the group require in their quest.

The Empire

Princess Merwyn - Mirren Mack

Princess Merwyn is a key player in the series, not least because of the way in which she comes out in order to try and bring about a Golden Age for elfkind.

Mirren Mack told Newsweek how much she enjoyed bringing the character to life, and how she is someone who is seen as a "rose but no one has realized that underneath her petals is poisoned thorns."

"That's what I loved about her, is that she was put in this box and seen as this trinket to be traded but underneath is this huge, bubbling-away mind and she tries to be heard and listened to, and tries to communicate her ideas and want for the world," Mack said.

"But she doesn't get listened to and it's that sort of element of surprise that she manages to change her circumstances, for better or for worse. Well, for better that she's finally has the voice but the way in which she uses it then becomes this real slow ball of dangerous energy.

"I love that idea of someone sort of breaking out of what you think of them, or what you first assume, that's what I hungered for in this role."

Chief Sage Balor - Lenny Henry

Merwyn is not the only danger for the seven warriors to contend with as there is also Chief Sage Balor, a magic user who is determined to climb the ranks and take control of the Continent by whatever means.

Played by Lenny Henry, Mack detailed how enjoyable it was to work with the actor to build that rivalry between Merwyn and Balor.

"Our characters at points were like rams butting heads, so it was so great to be doing that with someone [like him], I was pinching myself everyday that I was across from Lenny Henry, who I've known for so long in this industry," Mack said. "So, it was amazing, and he's such a brilliant human being with just a real generous heart.

"We had a lot to speak about within this world and also as people, and also a lot of the time we sang. He is an amazing singer and we just had a lot of life and energy to bring to each day, so it was a real pleasure being able to be Merwyn to his Balor, and to stare each other out in the scene."

Eredin - Jacob Collins Levy

One of the characters that fans will be familiar with is Eredin Bréacc Glas, who is played by Jacob Collins Levy in the limited series.

The elf is destined to become the commander of the Wild Hunt, and was already teased at the end of The Witcher Season 2. His nefarious origins are explored in Blood Origin, and it is also revealed exactly how he came to be in a different world to that of The Continent.

The Storytellers

Jaskier - Joey Batey

Now, fans of The Witcher will know and love Jaskier, the bard and self-proclaimed best friend of Geralt of Rivia who wowed the Continent with his tune "Toss A Coin to Your Witcher."

Played by Joey Batey, Jaskier returns to the world of The Witcher at the start and the end of Blood Origin, as he is tasked with telling the world the forgotten story of the seven warriors and the creation of the first Witcher.

O'Fuarain told Newsweek that he thought it was "really a great call" to have Jaskier appear in the show, as a way to connect the two series together.

"I love his character and I love Joe," the actor said. "I think connecting the show to the flagship show like that is really good. I thought it was very, very clever because our show... it's very much within the Witcher world [but] it is its own entity and it has its own spirit, it's own soul beneath that.

"Connecting the two like that it's kind of a gentle reminder of that the world [and then you] can get lost within the Elven Continent which is great."

Seanchaí - Minnie Driver

The person telling Jaskier of the story of the seven is Seanchaí, a shapeshifter who is keen to have the world know what happened to the warriors.

Seanchaí is played by Minnie Driver, and as well as being able to change appearance she is also able to teleport people at will.

The Witcher: Blood Origin premieres on Sunday, December 25, on Netflix.