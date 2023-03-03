Woman Accused of 'Controlling' Her Fiancé's Social Life Applauded Online

A woman has received support online after sharing that her fiancé frequently dismisses her after arguments, and has become reluctant to listen to her and consider her feelings.

In a recent Mumsnet post, which has been titled "Fiance And Compromise," the woman, who goes by the username @Feghs324, wrote: "We both have healthy social lives and like to go out, but I'm starting to feel like my partner would rather go out all the time than be at home."

She added: "This week, he had drinks with his friends on Monday, a work leaving do last night, is playing football tonight, and was meant to play football tomorrow but it's just been cancelled."

The woman said that she feels her 45-year-old fiancé is "never at home," opting to always be with other people.

After raising her grievance with him, according to @Feghs324, her fiancé responded that she's simply overreacting and that he normally doesn't go out as much as he has lately. He then shifted the blame onto her and told her that she's being controlling, instead of validating her feelings and working through them with her.

"Then he said 'I didn't sign up to be in a relationship like this again,' and that's the problem, his ex was very controlling and now I feel like he's fighting against everything to feel like he is his own person and no-one can tell him what to do," the woman wrote. "He also called me a controlling lunatic."

The rift forming in their relationship is starting to impact the couple's children.

In the Mumsnet post, which can be seen here, the woman clarified that she's not one to control her partner and that she just wants the pair to spend more time together. Unsure whether voicing her needs was justified or not, she called upon users of the social media platform to fairly assess the situation.

Since it was first shared to the platform on February 1, the post has received over 220 replies with most users slamming the fiancé for his behavior.

"All of this is why he ended up divorced in the first place," one user commented.

Another user added: "Imagine having two kids to deal with and having him act like this. The ex-partner got out for a good reason and so should you."

"When does he see his kids if he's out this much in the evenings and presumably working during the day? Are you doing all his parenting when they're over half the week? That aside, he's verbally abusive, clearly will never compromise, uses his ex to beat you with, doesn't want to spend time with you and isn't worthy of you at all," a third user shared.

Newsweek reached out to @Feghs324 for comment and could not verify the details of this case.

How to Tell if Your Partner Is Cheating?

While there's been no mention in the Mumsnet post of the man cheating, this type of avoidant behavior could prompt people to question whether their partners are remaining faithful to them.

Chief editor at The Mental Desk, Amanda Phillips, told Newsweek about the key signs that people should look out for that can indicate whether their partner is cheating on them.

"If your partner suddenly starts acting differently, such as being more distant, secretive, or defensive, it could be a red flag that they're hiding something. Conversely, they may also become more affectionate or attentive to cover up their infidelity," Phillips said.

The mental health expert also shared that a lack of communication or a drop in communication levels could also indicate that something is up.

"If your partner suddenly starts working late or going out with friends more frequently without you, it could be a sign that they're making time for someone else," she added.

Phillips also cited defensiveness as a tell-tale sign that your partner has done something that they probably shouldn't have.

How Can You Reaffirm Your Commitment?

If your relationship has fallen into what looks like a dead end, Phillips says that there is hope and that all a couple must do is reestablish their connection and their commitment.

The mental health expert advises that couples hoping to repair their relationships communicate honestly and respectfully with each other, and that they make an effort to set boundaries and express their needs.

Has infidelity broken your trust in your partner? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.