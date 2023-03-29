Woman Slammed for Warning Friend That Husband Will Cheat After This Remark 

A woman has taken to Reddit for advice on an awkward situation where her husband's compliments to a friend caused offense.

In a post to the r/TrueOffMyChest sub, user FrenchBread2023 explained that a "good friend" of hers broke up with their partner of six years due to his cheating, and had recently decided to date again. At a double date with the OP, her husband, the friend and the friend's latest love interest, the OP's husband complimented the friend's dress.

The husband said: "That dress looks eloquent (edit: ELEGANT) on you. The color is unique". A day later, FrenchBread2023's friend sent her a message reading: "You need to tell _____ to stop making comments about other women. That's how affairs start."

The OP explained further: "Here's the thing about my husband and his family: They give compliments. It's never sexual or over-the-top, but they all will occasionally give nice comments to people they know/trust, regardless of gender, and they do it sensibly, in my opinion. And it's not always about appearances. It's one of the things that attracts me to him."

The OP discussed the situation with her husband, who said: "You know I'd never cheat or compliment someone to cheat, right?". Despite the support from her husband, the OP concluded: "I'm at a complete loss for how to approach the situation".

Newsweek reached out to FrenchBread2023 via Reddit, who declined to comment more as she now wants to "completely cut ties with this person."

Terri DiMatteo a relationship therapist based in New Jersey, commented on the delicate situation, telling Newsweek: "Infidelity in a romantic relationship is traumatic, and once infidelity occurs, it can leave the betrayed party on high alert afterward. So it seems clear that the woman's friend's infidelity wound is, understandably, still there.

"The wisest thing the Reddit poster did was to share the text with her husband and discuss it with him. Their open and trusting communication about delicate matters and their ability to engage in difficult conversations, like the one they had, suggests that their relationship is secure, making infidelity less likely.

"Although the writer's marriage appears solid and intact, the friendship between the women has a challenge. It would be wise for her not to comment nor worry about her friend's comment about her husband, as there's no merit to it. She likely made such a comment due to her own harrowing experience with her ex.

"However, Frenchbread2023, in responding to her friend, can continue to repeat her excellent reply to her friend that if she is uncomfortable with her husband's compliment, to take it up with him directly, and he will respect her boundary and wishes. Her response was spot on."

Users on Reddit supported the OP and her husband, with one user saying: "I guess she didn't consider he complimenting her as a friend would be a nice boost to her confidence right before a major date. Smh." Another user said: "There's a big difference between complimenting someone's physicality vs complimenting them on their clothing or style choices."

