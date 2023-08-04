Woman Accuses Hospital of Denying Cancer Treatment Over Transphobic Comment

An Oregon woman has claimed that Richmond Family Medicine Clinic dropped her as a patient after she made "hurtful remarks" about the transgender community.

The LGBTQ+ community has become a culture war battleground in the United States with a record number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced in state legislatures this year. Attacks against members of the LGBTQ+ community are also on the rise. There were over 350 cases of vandalism, assault and harassment against members of the LGBTQ+ community from June 2022 to April 2023, according to a report from the Anti-Defamation League and the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

Now, a hospital in Portland, Oregon, has allegedly denied a cancer patient medical care after she expressed discomfort about the clinic's prominent transgender flag display.

Marlene Barbera was undergoing treatment for breast cancer at Richmond Family Medicine Clinic, which is part of the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU). Last year, she wrote a message to inform her doctor that she didn't feel comfortable entering the clinic, which prominently displayed a transgender flag, according to a report by Reduxx, a feminist news and opinion website.

"I do not feel comfortable coming into Richmond with that enormous transgenderism banner hanging like a Nazi flag behind the reception desk," Barbera wrote. "Where is the flag for women? For children?"

She added, "Male violence toward women is undimmed by any level of transition."

In her letter, Barbera requested a telephone appointment to "discuss how I may access your medical care without walking under a banner that seeks to negate all I am".

However, the situation intensified this year after Barbera tried to leave a message for her doctor about blood test results. The receptionist urged her to make an appointment instead. Not wanting to add another medical appointment to her calendar, Barbera refused. The receptionist allegedly got frustrated and "hung up on" Barbera, according to Barbera's comments in the Reduxx report.

Barbera assumed the receptionist was being difficult because of her stance on the hospital's transgender flag display.

"I asked, guessing 'did I hurt the trans person's feelings?' And the receptionist took offense to the question, asking 'what did you say' slowly and with great emphasis," Barbera told Reduxx, adding that she ended the call after the comment.

Barbera alleged that a few weeks after her interaction with the receptionist, OHSU sent her correspondence alerting her that they would be dropping her medical care as of July 29.

"Effective immediately, you are discharged from receiving medical care at the Richmond Family Medicine Clinic. This action is being taken because of ongoing disrespectful and hurtful remarks about our LGBTQ community and staff," the message said. "Please note that you are also now dismissed from all OHSU Family Medicine clinics, including Immediate Care clinics."

A spokesperson for OHSU neither confirmed nor denied Barbera's experience, citing patient privacy.

The statement explained that using discriminatory language can have consequences.

"An OHSU patient has a right to care that is delivered in a way that is free from abuse, discrimination or harassment based on age, race, color, ethnicity, national origin, culture, language, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, physical or mental disability, religion, socioeconomic status, marital status, military or reserve status, or any other status protected by law," the spokesperson told Newsweek. "OHSU patients, families and visitors have a responsibility to refrain from using discriminatory, profane, derogatory or threatening language, imagery or behavior, and understand that these behaviors can result in limitation of visiting privileges and impact access to care at OHSU."

However, despite heightening her anxiety, the interaction has only solidified Barbera's beliefs about the transgender community.

"Gender ideology is a religion. I do not subscribe to that religion. I would not force anyone to pray the rosary with me," Barbera said in the Reduxx article.

Barbera's comments and interaction with the hospital come amid national turmoil as politicians try to restrict drag queens from performing in public spaces and limit opportunities for transgender women in sports. Schools also have attempted to restrict transgender students' actions, such as preventing transgender students from wearing skirts.

Newsweek also reported that the number of Americans supporting same-sex relationships has dropped by 17 percent, according to a Gallup poll of 1,011 Americans conducted in May. Only 64 percent of Americans approve of same-sex relationships, compared to 71 percent from last year.