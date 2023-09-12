Woman Adopts 20-Year-Old Cat To Live Out Her Twilight Years, Plan Backfires

When Miranda adopted a 20-year-old cat, she did not expect to be an owner for very long. But the feline has proved that age is just a number and has shocked millions of TikTok users, much to her owner's delight.

Miranda has shared a montage of videos showcasing her pet's energetic outbursts. Roxanne appears to be a cheeky cat who refuses to be defined by her age.

Layered over a clip of Roxanne relaxing on a bed, Miranda admitted she thought Roxanne would pass away shortly after being adopted at 20-and-a-half years old.

But the following clips taken over the past 18 months show mischievous Roxanne playing and helping herself to food.

The video, captioned "She just keeps on going man," has racked up 4.7 million views and 947,200 likes, at the time of writing.

According to PetMD, the average lifespan for a pet cat is around 13 to 14 years. However, some felines have been known to live for over two decades. The oldest cat ever, according to the Guinness Book of World Records was Creme Puff, who was born in 1967 and lived to be 38 years old, dying in 2005. Creme Puff's owner, Jake Perry, from Austin, Texas, was also the owner of the previous record-holder Grandpa Rex Allen, who lived to be 34.

Miranda encourages people to adopt a senior cat, which could be any feline over the age of 10 years old. PetMD states mature cats aged 6 to 10 tend to slow down and lead a sedentary lifestyle but this doesn't seem to be the case with Roxanne. now 22.

The pet care information website advises senior cat owners to keep a close eye on their furry friends. It is recommended for cats aged 10 and over to have bloodwork and urine testing done every six months, as organ health can change quickly.

Older felines are also prone to blood pressure issues which can lead to strokes and blindness.

So far, over 4,000 internet users have commented on the clip shared on September 6.

One comment with 17,200 likes said: "She found a reason to stay."

"My cat has outlived 2 owners, I'm his 3rd and he's a year older than me," said another.

Another person praised: "You gave her a life worth living that's why she's here."

While Roxanne has delighted hundreds of users, it isn't always sunshine and rainbows for older cats. One 16-year-old cat was recently abandoned and replaced with a kitten and another spent all of his life in a shelter before being adopted at 9 years old. Like Roxanne, plenty of older felines have proven that they are still full of character regardless of their age.

