Woman Proving a Point by Blocking Parents When They Asked for Money Cheered

A woman has detailed how, at the age of 18, her parents abandoned her when she came out as a lesbian, and now she's refusing to help them in return.

Reddit user u/madetheirbed_aita posted on the AITA (Am I The A******?) sub-Reddit to explain that when she came out over a decade ago, she was given just five minutes to pack her things before being shunned for good.

A 2021 YouGov survey asked over 10,000 adults across eight countries—including Denmark, France, and the U.S—whether they would support a family member who came out as gay, lesbian or bisexual.

The results found that in the U.S. 66 percent of people said they would support an LGBTQ family member. In Spain, 91 percent of respondents who said they would support a family member who came out.Results also showed that 15 percent of Americans would not support a family member who came out.

The Reddit post reads: "My father told me that I made this bed myself by choosing my lifestyle, so I should grow up and learn to lay in it."

The poster got scholarships to attend college and met her current wife. They now have a daughter, 2, and have built a wonderful family life together. She said that things "turned out pretty okay, all things considered."

The original poster thought she'd put her biological family in the past after having zero contact with them since she was forced to move out. However, her mom managed to contact her to explain that they were having "financial issues" and needed somewhere to stay.

User u/madetheirbed_aita says she "didn't respond" and hoped to ignore it, until she got a call a few days later. On the other end of the call was the poster's father, who had left her dwelling on his hateful words for all these years.

The poster wasn't inclined to offer any help, which only infuriated her dad even more, who felt she "should want to support" her parents.

"I replied saying that maybe if their support of me hadn't ended the moment I told them I was a lesbian, I'd be willing to help them, but unfortunately they made their bed themselves so they can lay in it too."

After sharing the Reddit post on February 23, the woman updated it to share that she has sent links to her mom for reference, but she's blocked them from further contact.

"I sent my mom an email with a bunch of links to soup kitchens, food pantries, housing assistance, etc. and then I blocked both her and my dad," she wrote.

Family dynamics can be incredibly difficult to navigate. Founder of Because I Love You, a non-profit support organization, parenting expert Dennis Poncher suggests that while forgiveness is usually advocated for, it's reliant on the parents apologizing for the hurt they caused years prior.

Poncher told Newsweek: "As I see it, much depends on the details of her estranged family's request for financial help and how it was presented.

"I would welcome an apology which would then allow for the donation of funds to become a chance to reunite with the family. But, if it was just a request for financial aid without any sincerity or regret, I probably would respond informing my family that I have not forgotten their past treatment of me.

"Perhaps if their request contained some sort of apology, I might consider offering assistance, and I would then wait to see what followed from that kind of response."

The poster's firm stance has been praised by Reddit users, as the post has received more than 15,000 votes and over 1,800 comments.

One person commented on the post: "If they let bigotry abandon their daughter then they deserve to no longer have a daughter. They don't get to pick you back up as their child when they need help."

Another person pointed out the lack of remorse from the parents, writing: "I don't see any attempt at reconciliation, just we want your money, you should give it to us. Reconnecting is very different from reconciling."

Newsweek reached out to u/madetheirbed_ait for comment via Reddit. We could not verify the details of the case.

