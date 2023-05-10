Woman Cheered for Demanding Pregnant Sister Give Her Master Suite

A woman has been backed for insisting that her pregnant sister swap bedrooms with her in their shared home.

In a viral post on Reddit's r/AmITheA****** forum with more than 7,000 upvotes, user u/rta776 shared the family argument that was causing problems.

"My sister and I—both mid-20s—share a house together. It was our parents' house and we both inherited it after they died. We have equal share of the house."

With four bedrooms, including a master room with an en suite, when they moved back and decided neither of them wanted to sell, the poster agreed that her sister would have the master suite. She moved into two of the other bedrooms—one as a bedroom and one as a games room—leaving the fourth as a guest room.

But things recently became uncomfortable when one of the sisters got pregnant.

Two sisters arguing in a kitchen. A sister has shared her anger after being asked to give up her bedroom for her sister's new baby. JackF/Getty Images

The Redditor explained: "Her boyfriend's been living here for a while, and she recently told me that she's pregnant. I'm not particularly looking forward to sharing a house with a screaming baby, but it's her house too and she has every right to be here and raise her kid."

Arguments started, though, when her sister asked for one of her bedrooms to give to the baby: "She's insisting I move my stuff out of my games room so that can be that baby's room. I told her that I'm not moving my stuff into the guest room, because that wasn't our agreement."

When she refused to move her things into the guest room, her sister explained that she couldn't do that, either, and she would want the guest room for people to come and stay.

"So, I said fine, you can have my games room, if you move into my room and give me the master room. She started crying and said that as a mother, she's going to need her own space and she deserves the master bedroom," the poster said. "I asked what she expected me to do, and she said I should just suck it up and keep 'all my...in my own room."

Now at an impasse, the sisters cannot come to an agreement on what will happen with the rooms when the baby arrives. After the argument, the sister shared the story on Reddit asking: "Am I the a******?"

"Grown-up siblings can experience issues when they live together because old patterns from childhood can resurface," relationship expert Rhian Kivits told Newsweek. "These include hierarchical issues, where one sibling takes the lead or assumes they have authority because of their age, gender or personality. There can also be issues when one sibling has a partner and the other doesn't as this can affect their perceived balance of power."

Kivits explained that difficulties between older siblings might mirror childhood fights, so fixing potential issues is tougher.

In more than 1,600 comments, Redditors jumped into action to offer advice to the sister and overwhelmingly sided with her.

"NTA about giving up your rooms, but I am very doubtful this living situation is going to last," said one commenter.

Another replied: "Do not under any circumstances give up your gaming room or else they're going to try and move you out of that house."

"Being pregnant doesn't entitle her to start land grabbing and hoarding rooms for herself and baby and boyfriend," said another reply. "If she wants more than 50 percent of the house then she can offer you financial compensation for it."

In a situation like this, Kivits suggested: "It's true that both sisters will need to adapt as a result of the baby's arrival, but as equal sharers in the home, they would be best advised to take a practical approach by sitting down together and looking at everyone's needs and wishes."

She noted that while the situation was difficult, name calling and arguments would not help resolve the situation.

"They're going to need to remember that they're sisters, they love each other and that they must focus on what really matters in order to find some peace," Kivits said.

Newsweek reached out to u/rta776 for comment. We were not able to verify the details of this case.

If you have a family dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.