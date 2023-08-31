Woman Cheered for How She Managed to 'Sabotage' Bride's Strict Dress Code

A bride has been slammed online for saying that a guest's baby wearing bright colors to her wedding was an attempt at sabotaging her big day.

Weddings typically bring family and friends together, but in this particular case, it might have pulled a friendship apart. In a viral post shared in the Reddit group Am I The *******, u/sotb1234 explained that her friend was getting married and had a strict dress code for guests, asking them to only wear dark colors "because she wanted to be the only one to wear a light (white) color."

But at one point during the wedding ceremony, the Redditor's 7-month-old daughter had an accident and needed to have her clothes changed. The only other outfit she and her husband had available happened to be bright pink. She said in the post that she didn't think the outfit swap would be a big deal considering that her daughter's an infant.

"According to her, the dress code was the same for everyone regardless of age. I told her that I understood and that my daughter didn't have another dress and that the pink color wasn't even a light color but she wasn't interested in listening to me she just got mad and now she thinks that I wanted to sabotage her day," the woman wrote on Reddit.

"The worst of all this is that my daughter is not 18 years old, she is SEVEN MONTHS old and just for that very reason, I think I didn't do anything wrong. I mean she has the right to choose the clothes she wants her guests to wear but she can't get so angry with a baby it doesn't make sense."

Rima Barakeh, wedding expert and deputy editor of Hitched.co.uk told Newsweek: "Having a dress code for a wedding is a trend that's growing in popularity, and many couples do this to create a certain aesthetic in their wedding pictures. It also helps to avoid the chances of rogue and non-wedding-appropriate outfits—although you can't guarantee this!

"No matter how elaborate or specific a couple's dress code is, we'd always encourage guests to try to adhere to it, and if they aren't able to for whatever reason, to communicate this beforehand. Although it may be frustrating for newlyweds to see guests not adhering to their color-themed dress code, it's clear in this case that the mother had every intention of sticking to it, but had no other dress to change her child into.

"This particular situation differs enormously from someone who has deliberately ignored the dress code instructions and worn something that clashes, but I can see why the newlywed could perhaps be upset by this.

"For couples setting a strict dress code, it's important to understand that your guests are only human, and unintentional mistakes can be made. My advice to the newly married couple would be to not let someone's outfit spoil what I'm sure was an incredible wedding.

"And for guests attending a wedding with a dress code, if you know it's vitally important to the couple that everyone sticks to it, do what you can to ensure your outfits, backup outfits, and accessories fit with the theme to avoid any unnecessary conflict or attention."

In 2022, the average wedding size was 117 guests, according to the wedding planning website The Knot.

Since being shared on Reddit the post has attracted around 5,600 upvotes and some 670 comments. The overwhelming number of people who commented on the post supported the woman and hit out at the bride's attitude.

Reddit user ryjack3232, whose comment was upvoted 7,600 times, said: "NTA (not the a******). I tend to be pretty pro-bride on this sub. I think it's fine for brides to pick their party's outfits, the parents' outfits etc. But making a dress code for the entire audience and applying it to a 7-month-old's backup dress? That's sociopathic."

Kindly_Egg_7480 commented: "I agree that it is generally not that hard to find black clothes. But it still feels like treating guests like props to me. I would not personally prefer to have a dress code centered around me being the only visual focal point. People coming and celebrating with me is enough, anything more feels tacky."

MamaTumaini wrote: "It's not normal to dictate colors for dress. Having a basic dress code like 'black tie' is one thing, but this idea that everything has to be choreographed down to the guest's colors is out of hand. It's possible to have a beautiful wedding with everyone wearing whatever colors they want."

