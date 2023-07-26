Relationships

Woman Claiming She Was Dumped One Week Before Vacation Praised for Response

A woman has been cheered online after sharing how she responded to a sudden breakup.

The Quebec woman, who goes by @EmmaDiPalmaa on TikTok, had shared in a newly-viral post to the platform that her boyfriend left her a week before the pair were due to go on a summer vacation to Portugal.

Di Palma made clear in the post that she'd substituted her dad for her ex and had taken him along with her to Europe instead, determined not to allow the breakup to ruin her trip.

The video, which shows the pair enjoying drinks in the sun, was captioned: "Love you dad."

A stock image of a woman overlooking an Iberian city. The Quebec-based woman shared that she'd taken her dad on the vacation she'd planned to go on with her ex before he broke up with her. Getty Images

What Do the Comments Say?

Since being shared to TikTok on July 21, the post has been liked by over 594,000 users and commented on more than 4,500 times. The vast majority of the TikTok-ers engaging with the post have lent their support to Di Palma following the breakup that she says happened only seven days prior to her "Euro Summer".

One user wrote: "Trust me when I say these memories will mean so much more to you forever."

"Your dad is probably thrilled to have this quality time with you and to make you happy," another user added.

@emmadipalmaa

Love you dad🥹🥲🥹💙 #dad #eurotrip #portugal #breakup

♬ sonido original - Jk_jk1100

"He did a favor. This will be something you will always remember. Your dad will stay with you until his last day," commented a different TikTok-er.

How to Move on From a Breakup?

Family law expert, author and celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser told Newsweek that while breakups are emotionally difficult, it's important for each person within a relationship to figure out what's best for them individually instead of immediately trying to get back together after splitting up.

"I've seen some couples get back together and give it another go after breaking up, and ending up happier than ever before. However, I've also seen plenty of couples try to force something that just isn't meant to be. It's all about being honest with yourself and your partner, and being willing to put in the work to make things right," Wasser said.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @EmmaDiPalmaa for comment via Instagram.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.

