Woman's Ocean-View Villa on Vacation Divides Internet: 'Is This Legal?'

A woman has divided the internet after sharing the unconventional yet picturesque Greek villa that she and a group of friends had rented for a summer vacation. The rental, seen in the woman's viral TikTok post, is nestled between the lowered edge of a cliff and the Mediterranean Sea.

While some viewers have praised the holiday rental for its rustic Grecian charm, others have raised how it could pose a safety risk for the woman behind the video and her group of friends. A tropical wooden balcony guarded by thin panels appears to pose the most concern for the TikTok user and her fellow vacationers.

Lolita Olympia, the video's creator, had shared in the clip that the group had traveled for a total of 14 hours to reach the isolated retreat. A caption across the video reads: "POV [point of view] you arrive in Greece after 14 hours of travel and this is your accommodation." Olympia herself appears to be a fan of the unique villa, writing under the clip that her "heart is smiling."

A scenic view of Oia, a Greek island village. The viral video has divided the internet after showcasing a picturesque yet concerning holiday property. Getty Images

Greece continues to be a top European holiday destination. The number of international tourists that the nation welcomed in 2022 doubled from the previous year. After a dip in the total for tourists visiting Greece annually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people entering the country increased to just under 6 million in 2022.

While the return of tourism to the Mediterranean holiday spot can do wonders for the Greek economy, it can pose challenges for the local population. They continue to be outnumbered by tourists, and it could put a strain on Greece's emergency services. The country hit the headlines recently after dangerous wildfires broke out on popular vacation spots of Rhodes and Corfu.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform on July 9 by @lolitaolympia, the TikTok post has been liked by over 28,000 users and commented on more than 200 times. The comments section is divided over whether the unusual villa is a dreamlike paradise or a serious health-and-safety risk. One viewer suggested that the house could have been left "unfinished" by developers.

"Is this house legal?" one user wrote.

Another added: "When storms come, I don't want to be there. Beautiful place though."

"Not sure if it is the same in Greece but in Cyprus you could get away with certain taxes if your house was 'unfinished' so some people left them half done," posted a third.

"You'll have to share this Airbnb when you leave," another added.

Newsweek reached out to @lolitaolympia for comment via TikTok.

