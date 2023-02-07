Woman Comes Up With Hilarious Method To Beat Spirit Airlines' Baggage Fee

A woman has amazed audiences across TikTok after sharing a travel hack which she says saved her $123.67 when flying with Spirit Airlines.

Faith Collins, who divides her time between Washington and Colorado, shared on the social media platform that she chooses to ship her luggage in sealed cardboard boxes instead of paying airlines for additional baggage allowance.

In the now-viral TikTok video, Collins revealed that she's flying to Florida with Spirit Airlines and that she'll be expected to pay around $150.00 to the airline to take all her luggage along.

Newsweek has not determined where Collins was flying from.

In Collins' TikTok video an AI-generated voiceover can be heard saying: "Let's see how much it costs to ship my luggage to Florida vs paying $150.00 to Spirit Airlines."

At the end of the video, Collins shares that shipping her luggage to Florida cost her $34.33, and was the much more affordable option.

"My flight cost $100.00 as a round trip, and baggage fees were going to be $158.00 for a round trip so I knew shipping would cost less than that," Collins told Newsweek.

While not commenting on Collins' case specifically, when approached for comment Spirit Airlines' customer support team told Newsweek: "Our baggage prices are dynamic and based on when the reservation is made, city pairs, travel dates, and when it is purchased. We have Spirit's convenient Suitcase Meter that can calculate the price of luggage for you."

Spirit Airlines is a low-budget airline headquartered in Florida. Its flight paths operate across Latin America, the U.S. and the Caribbean. According to Statista, the airline carried over 30 million passengers in 2021.

While the airline's tickets are on the lower end of the price range, its baggage costs can vary.

The video was posted to Collins' TikTok account @GouldStandard on January 24. Since then, the video has received over 262,000 likes by users inspired by the money-saving hack.

Spirit Airlines currently charge for carry-ons and checked bags. The price for each piece of luggage varies dependent on its weight. The airline charge more for checked bags over 40lbs, with a bag weighing between 41 and 50lbs costing $69.

What Do The Comments Say?

Collins' TikTok post has been viewed over 4.2 million times, and has received over 2,581 comments.

"Suddenly hotels are being flooded with all the boxes of their upcoming guests," one user wrote.

"See personally I'd put it in a vacuum seal bag in a flat rate box for even cheaper," another TikTok user added.

A different user said: "As a former corporate event coordinator, it's always cheaper to mail your items to your hotel or destination this way."

Do you have a monetary dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.