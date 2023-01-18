Woman With Debarked Corgi Reveals How Dog Sounds After 'Barbaric' Procedure

One woman has begun a campaign to end the practice of dog debarking after seeing the impact of the procedure on her rescue dog.

Teresa Jack, 32, from Utah adopted eight-year-old Corgi Watson when he was three. A lifelong Corgi owner, Jack knew Watson had special needs and knew she was the right person to care for him.

However, Watson's previous owners had him "debarked."

Debarking or devocalization is a surgical procedure that involves removing portions of a dog's vocal cords.

Generally performed in an attempt to decrease the volume, pitch or intensity of a dog's park, the medical term for the procedure is ventriculocordectomy.

"Watson was put in an impossible situation. He was the dog of a low-income family who moved into an apartment. The family had just had a personal tragedy when the complaints about Watson's barking started to come from neighbors.

"The apartment complex gave the family the choice to de-bark him or the dog would be seized," Jack told Newsweek. "This was a situation they should have never been put in."

The family made the decision to debark Watson, but not long after realized it was best to find him a new home.

"I'm grateful they made a choice for him to move on, but the dog lost his voice and his family in the same month. Could anyone recover from that kind of loss?" said Jack.

Devocalization of dogs is banned in Massachusetts, Maryland and New Jersey except in cases where it is medically necessary. Pennsylvania prohibits the devocalization of a dog for any reason unless the procedure is performed by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia.

In Ohio, devocalization can only be carried out by a licensed veterinarian using anesthesia and the procedure must be deemed medically necessary by the veterinarian. While in California and Rhode Island it is against the law to require the devocalization of animals as a condition of real estate occupancy.

In Utah though, where Watson is from, debarking is a legal procedure—something that Jack hopes to change.

"Not having a voice has changed Watson from a nice family dog, into a very reactive, aggressive dog. I can watch the frustration in his eyes. When people can't speak, we use our hands and gesture to communicate. When dog's can't speak, they use their teeth," she explained.

"Increased aggression is a really common part of debarking and I wanted to use my platform to spread awareness about what this procedure did to my dog long term," she added.

Jack started raising awareness about debarking on TikTok. In a video with more than four million views, she shared the story of how Watson lost his voice and the impact it has had on him.

"I really think that people don't know that it is an issue or don't understand the cost the dog will experience when they make the choice. I was flooded with millions of views and thousands of people sharing their own stories," said Jack. "I have lived with Watson's condition, but I forget how heartbreaking it is for someone who meets him for the first time to hear his story. I decided that it was time for change and I created a petition."

On Change.org, Jack posted the petition titled 'Watson's Law: Ban debarking of animals and prevent housing developers from requiring it.'

With more than 42,000 signatures, the aim is to ban devocalization—particularly in relation to the 48 states where real estate developers can require this surgery in order for a dog to reside there.

After the petition began gaining fast attention, Jack and Watson's veterinarian were invited to meet with Utah state senator Mike McKell.

Jack said: "We agree that this procedure should be banned in our state and that no housing company should have the right to put you in a situation where your dog needs to have their voice removed.

"Debarking is cruel, barbaric, pointless, and does more harm than marginal good. Most veterinarians don't practice the procedure anymore and we want it banned in the United States of America," she added.

Watson will have to live with his debarking for the rest of his life, and while Jack is heartbroken that she cannot make things right for him, she hopes that she can give him a legacy of change.

"We hope to bring a bill forward in our state in 2024 that will end dog debarking and it's hour hope that with the awareness brought from our social media, we can push other states to do the same," she said.

"It's inspiring to see TikTok mobilizing people for social and political change."