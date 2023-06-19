Woman Defends Her Extensive Way of Planning Vacation: 'Worst Nightmare'

Many people might associate vacations with relaxation and a carefree attitude. For those people, strict schedules and routines go out the window in favor of lazy days and spontaneous decisions.

This nonchalance certainly doesn't suit everyone, however, as Chelsie Martin-Smith has both amazed and shocked the internet with her carefully planned vacation spreadsheet. Ahead of a trip to Thailand with her boyfriend, Martin-Smith, has spent hours making the rigorously detailed spreadsheet which outlines everything from the expenses, a daily itinerary, a list of what to pack, and reservations.

Explaining her decision to curate a comprehensive plan to cover everything ahead of the vacation, Martin-Smith, from London, U.K. told Newsweek that "it makes life less stressful" to have it all organized in advance.

Chelsie Martin-Smith from London U.K. (left). Martin-Smith has shocked and amazed social media users with the level of detail for her upcoming vacation. @chelsiems

"It's just easier to have the spreadsheet, plus I'm really forgetful so it helps with that too," she added.

The spreadsheet took around 10 hours to put together, but Martin-Smith noted that it was phased over a spell of three months as she's "a bit of a perfectionist."

"I started doing this about a year ago. I started with one sheet in an Excel, trying to budget my holiday and remember where I'd booked, and then it just grew from there."

Whether it's for a few days or a few weeks, going on vacation is usually a chance to rest and recoup, away from the stresses of everyday life. A recent survey by YouGov asked 32,500 U.S. adults for their favorite part of the vacation process, and unsurprisingly 65 percent said experiencing the trip while it's happening is the best part.

Although for 18 percent of respondents, the anticipation ahead of the trip is the most enjoyable element of a vacation. From the planning to being able to imagine what the trip will entail, 20 percent of men prefer the excitement before the break compared to 16 percent of women.

An equal share of men and women, both 7 percent, said that their favorite part is being able to remember it fondly when it's over.

For Martin-Smith, organizing a vacation is hugely important to ensure every element of the trip has been planned and accounted for. She accepts that this method might not work for everybody, but thankfully her boyfriend has a similar love for preparation and planning.

She told Newsweek: "Having everything in one place makes it so much less stressful. It also helps us to plan out the places we're going to see, which we've found helps us to see even more.

"When I first posted the video, I didn't really expect much but it's sort of blown up and the reaction has been crazy. I think part of that reason is because it's created such a divide between people.

"Some people absolutely love it and then others hate it—which I can totally understand. I guess it all just comes down to personal preference."

Martin-Smith posted the video on her TikTok account (@chelsiems) on May 26, and it has already generated more than 2.6 million views and over 73,000 likes. The "travel planner to track everything" has received a mixed response online, with some TikTokers loving the organization, and others claiming it's too regimented for a vacation.

The viral video has received more than 1,400 comments so far, even capturing the attention of the Microsoft 365 social media, as they commented: "you understood the assignment."

Another comment reads: "Love it. Trips must be planned in detail otherwise you risk ruining your holiday. The adventure will come anyway, but at least you are well prepared."

Not everyone was impressed by the spreadsheet, however, as the TikTok post also received plenty of comments from horrified users.

One person wrote: "my idea of hell. Holidays are for going with the flow, not scheduling every minute."

"Literally my worst nightmare for vacation," another comment reads.

Do you have funny or interesting videos or pictures from your vacation that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.