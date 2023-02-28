Woman Discovers Her Cat Came on a Family Dog Walk in Hilarious Clip

A cat crashing his owner's family walk has online commenters in stitches after a video of her sneaking into a baby stroller went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok last Tuesday by the pet's owner under the username Ainsleymaxwellx. It shows her taking her daily walk with her newborn daughter and her golden retriever, Ella, when the cat, Sophia, unexpectedly pops out of the stroller.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When you leave for a walk and don't realize till halfway through that the cats decided to come."

Judging by the cat's enthusiasm, many users suggested taking the pet on family walks too.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) generally doesn't recommend taking house cats out for walks because it may expose them to unfamiliar scents they may find threatening, as well as potentially frightening experiences.

But if you want to walk your cat on a leash, the RSPCA says it's crucial that you attach this to a harness rather than a collar.

"Cats can easily slip out of collars or may choke if they escape and become entangled. Also, a proper cat harness rather than a dog harness should be used as these are more comfortable and secure," the RSPCA says.

The video quickly attracted animal lovers from across the platform and so far has received over 966,100 views and 148,400 likes.

One user, Ihatefabian, commented: "The dog playing it cool pretending he knew nothing." And Stephajcole added: "Bless it wants [to] be part of the 'family' walk."

Caitlin said: "Get the kitty a leash that you can hold while he sits in there, so at least [there are] no thoughts of 'don't leave don't leave."

Kaitlyn wrote: "Oh god I'd be so anxious they were going to jump out the rest of the walk."

Fiona Khan said: "My cat used to do this all the time. Sometimes she would even jump out and walk next to us, but once she's tired she jumped back in."

Another user, Apmcle1, commented: "I'd have to switch to carrying my baby and zipping the cat in the stroller so she doesn't jump out & run away." Marina wrote: "She's like 'damn! they found me!'"

NunyaBiznass831 said: "Cats all, what do you mean [I'm] not supposed to be here...I wasn't invited?!" Sabra Cat added: "I have done this multiple times now with my cat..."

Chloe wrote: "My cat follows us on dog walks for agessss."

Another user, Miserydawn, said: "Aww now she always has to go! She needs a leash and harness now." Zamora added: "Aww kitty said nobody gets left behind."

Emma-Jane joked: "Unexpected item in the bagging area."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Ainsleymaxwellx for comment.