Woman's Reveals How Her Face Changed After Ditching Processed Foods

A self-confessed binge eater has shared her remarkable transformation after ditching processed food.

Laura Dennison's selfies have gone viral on TikTok and racked up more than 170,000 views in just four days. The first photo shows Dennison's face now next to one that shows what she looked like before changing her diet.

"Growing up my diet was heavily processed," she told Newsweek. "Don't get me wrong, I loved it, but as you grow older, you notice how good [it] makes you feel, and eating in that way just doesn't make me feel my best."

The photos show a significant change in Dennison's face as her jawline is more defined and overall much slimmer. Dennison, from Birmingham, United Kingdom, praises clean eating for reducing inflammation.

The left image is a recent photo of Laura Dennison's face, which is slimmer than her face (right) before ditching processed foods. Laura Dennison/TikTok/@lauradennison_

During the clip shared to @lauradennison_, there are three examples of meals she eats which include plenty of vegetables, eggs and fish. You can watch the video here.

"I used to struggle with binge eating," Dennison said. "It was always food that was convenient and laden with fat, sugar and salt. It would give me a short-term "high" but made me feel worse in the long run.

"Ultra-processed food tends to be cheaper, so it was very accessible to me."

What are processed and ultra-processed foods?

Processing changes food from its natural state by adding salt, oil, sugar or other substances, according to Harvard Health Publishing. Examples include canned fruit and fish.

Ultra-processed foods include frozen meals, fast food and most snacks like chips and cookies. The difference between this food and the above is that there's more fats, starches, added sugars and hydrogenated fats. They may also contain additives like artificial colors and flavors or stabilizers.

Unprocessed or minimally processed foods are whole foods in which the vitamins and nutrients are still intact such as carrots, apples and nuts.

'If I binged on ultra-processed food my face would balloon'

A few years ago, Dennison began focusing on her health and learned about nutrition. She realized she isn't doing herself any favors by binge eating and decided to nip it in the bud, for good. She said she noticed a difference in her face almost immediately after ditching processed foods.

"I noticed how when I ate ultra-processed food my skin would feel different, I'd be bloated and uncomfortable and my face would be puffy, she said. "It would feel like a hangover, without any alcohol involved. It really is wild how our diet can impact the way we feel about ourselves."

Dennison said that the inflammation settles within a few days of eating well.

"I have a very simple approach to nutrition," she said. "I try my best to eat foods as close to their natural state as possible and I try to have colorful, balanced plates. Every day is different and I nourish myself according to how I am feeling."

'I'm only human and I'm not perfect'

But it isn't just her appearance that has benefited from clean eating but her mental health, too.

"When you look after yourself, you feel good," she said. "I lost over 12 kilograms (about 26 pounds) without counting calories, my digestion improved, my sleep is better, and my skin is more dewy. It basically improved everything."

Dennison, who is also a Pilates and nutrition coach, cooks from scratch when dining at home and makes healthier food choices when she is dining out.

"I'm only human and I'm not perfect," she said, "but I try to 90 percent eat whole foods."

Dennison's diet has been backed by certified nutritionist and fitness coach Kirk Anderson.

"The processed food she was eating (i.e., junk food) would have been loaded with sodium, making her body retain water, leading to a flushed or puffy-looking face," he said.

"In addition, because processed food tends to be very calorically dense (i.e., they pack a lot of calories in a meal), she would have been eating fewer calories when she switched to non-processed food than before and thus would have lost some fat, which also made her face slimmer. For example, a typical burger and fries meal is roughly 1,000 calories vs. her meals, which look to be between 300 and 500 calories."

The video has more than 4,000 likes and a few comments. One user said: "So true!!!! Now even if I dabble in like ONE meal of fast food my face blows up!"

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.