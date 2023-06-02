Woman Who 'Felt Something Moving in Her Ear' Discovers Truth in Wild Video

Horrifying footage has surfaced online appearing to show a live spider crawling out of a woman's ear.

In the TikTok video that was posted earlier this week by user @munimarin, the woman's daughter explains that her mom "felt something moving in her ear" so they decided to investigate to see what it possibly could be.

In the clip, the woman's daughter can be seen pouring a brown bottle of clear fluid into her mom's left ear. The liquid is likely hydrogen peroxide, a chemical often used to aid the removal of ear wax.

Unfortunately, in this instance, her mom is dealing with more than just a bit of ear wax. Seconds after pouring the liquid in, a small spider can be seen emerging from her ear before scurrying across her head.

"It's a f***ing spider," her daughter can be heard saying, with her mom shouting, "oh s***!" in response to the discovery.

The clip is likely to make difficult viewing for anyone suffering from arachnophobia, which is the irrational and uncontrollable fear of spiders.

Arachnophobia is one of the most common animal-related phobias in the world, with a 2009 study published in the European Journal of Oral Sciences estimating that anywhere between 2.7 and 6.1 percent of the general population suffer from this type of phobia. There appear to be plenty of arachnophobes among those watching @munimarin's video on social media.

According to the post, this is munimarin's first ever TikTok video. "Couldn't be a better one," she wrote in the caption. The video racked up over 29.4 million views and counting, along with a glut of hilarious comments from alarmed viewers.

"New fear unlocked," one TikToker wrote with another commenting: "I would simply pass away." A third user wrote: "I thought this was an ear wax video. I was not prepared for that," while a fourth commented: "I would have IMMEDIATELY gone to the ER after this."

Some were amazed at how calm the woman stayed despite discovering a spider was living inside her ear.

"I woulda started slapping my head and jumping up and down," one viewer wrote, with another asking: "How did you stay so calm?!!! I would have ran out of the house, out of the country!!"

Elsewhere, one TikToker wrote that they would be "sleeping with ear plugs from now on" after watching the clip.

This isn't the first time a video has captured the horrifying moment someone discovered a spider living in their ear. Other hair-raising highlights involving encounters of the arachnid kind have included the moment a giant spider was caught on camera lurking in a clothes rack and the heart-stopping footage captured of a spider crawling across a kitchen counter.

