Woman Forcing Step-Daughter to Cut Her Hair to Avoid Becoming 'Vain' Slated

A stepmom has come in for criticism after "forcing" her 11-year-old stepdaughter to get her hair cut, in a move that left the girl's father and biological mother angry.

Writing in a post shared to Reddit under the handle Free_Grapefruit2289, the stepmom explained that her stepdaughter had "incredibly long blonde wavy hair" that had become a "nightmare" to take care of.

However, the decision to get the young girl's hair trimmed to shoulder length left the stepdaughter distraught with her father also "furious" at his wife's actions.

"He said he no longer trusts me around his daughter, and doesn't know if he can be with a woman who he doesn't trust with her," the stepmom wrote. "This broke my heart." Unfortunately, for the stepmom, sympathy was in short supply among those commenting on the post.

Stock images of an arguing couple and a girl getting a haircut. A stepmom has been left ruing her decision to make her stepdaughter get a haircut. Liubomyr Vorona/sommersby/Getty

The role of stepmother in any blended family can be a difficult one. Nancy Recker, an associate professor in family and consumer sciences, notes it tends to be more difficult than that of the stepfather due to the "contradictions in expectations" for women in the role.

"On one hand, a woman is supposed to take on a motherly role—taking care of children and housework—but the stepmother role expects that she remain more distant," Recker explained in a piece for Ohio State University. "This can be a real dilemma for a stepfamily because a stepmother can't be close and distant at the same time."

The stepmother stands accused of overstepping the mark. According to the Reddit post, until recently she had been helping maintain her stepdaughter's hair but was finding it increasingly difficult.

"It frequently tangles and she always needs help brushing and styling it before school," she wrote. "It's expensive to maintain as she requires more products, she insists on using hair oils which can cost around $11 and only last a few weeks. She also insists she has to use curly hair shampoo instead of regular shampoo and conditioner which is often over $10 per bottle."

With the stepdaughter going through hair products "at a fast rate" and with it taking "a long time to brush" the stepmother took action. "I decided she had become obsessed with her hair, and I do not want her to become vain, so I decided it needs to be cut," she said.

However, on the way to the hairdresser's, it quickly became apparent that the stepdaughter was reluctant to get it cut and "started to cry." Even the hairdresser was "reluctant to cut her hair" due to the stepdaughter being upset but the stepmom pushed forward with it anyway.

According to the post, the stepdaughter was "silent" on the way home and was later found by her dad "sobbing holding her old hair." Now both her husband and her stepdaughter's mom are furious with her. "I didn't mean her any harm," the stepmom insisted. "I was just so tired and I'm trying to reduce stress."

Reflecting on the incident, Terri DiMatteo, a licensed professional counselor specializing in couples counseling, described the stepmom's actions as "concerning."

DiMatteo told Newsweek: "She has valid complaints about her stepdaughter's hair care, but she has no authority to decide on her hair. The decision lies with the stepdaughter and her parents. Instead of taking the girl to the hair salon and having it cut to ease her hair care labor, she should have raised the concern to her husband."

She continued: "Her decision betrayed her husband, stepdaughter, and stepdaughter's mother. She also ignored her stepdaughter's emotional pain and protestation. Everyone's concern is understandable."

DiMatteo concluded that in order for her to begin to repair the damage done, the stepmom needed to "recognize her mistakes and accept the reactions of all involved."

"She must respect her husband's daughter and not decide matters about her stepdaughter as if she is the parent," she said. "Then she must work to restore trust with all."

Others online were less forgiving though. "How DARE you cut her hair and take away her autonomy just because you have decided she is vain?" one Redditor wrote. "I am seriously at a loss for words."

Elsewhere, another user claiming to be a middle school teacher commented: "11 year olds aren't vain. They are generally insecure, don't like change, and are finding their identity. You took a part of herself away from her."

A third Redditor, meanwhile, branded the stepmom "selfish and awful" over her actions. "She knew her husband wouldn't agree and so did it sneakily knowing the little girl couldn't stop her."

Newsweek has asked Free_Grapefruit2289 for comment.

