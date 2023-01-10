Watch As Pregnant Woman Forgets Boyfriend Is Color-Blind at Gender Reveal

A video of a gender reveal using a confetti cannon has gone viral with 1.8 million views after the mother-to-be forgot her boyfriend was color-blind.

In the video posted to TikTok, 23-year-old self-employed Jenna Cowan from Essex, England, can be seen standing in a lounge while her boyfriend, 25, holds a confetti cannon, before setting it off. He can then be seen asking "what is it" as pink confetti floats to the floor. The video text reads: "Not me forgetting my boyfriend is colourblind during our gender reveal." One user commented: "It's the fact he still did a gender reveal even tho he knew he was color blind, he's a keeper Girl."

According to Color Blind Awareness color blindness is far more common in men than women, affecting roughly 1 in 12 men, and one in 200 women. Worldwide there are estimated to be roughly 300 million people with color blindness.

The National Eye Institute explained that there are numerous different types of color blindness, with deuteranomaly being the most common type of red-green color blindness. It makes green look more red, but is mild and doesn't usually get in the way of normal activities. As well as red and green color blindness, it is also possible to have issues with yellow and blue. A small percentage on the global population suffers from complete color blindness, where you can't see colors at all. This is called monochromacy.

Newsweek spoke to the original TikTok poster Jenna Cowan about the hilarious clip. "He was completely fine with it!" she said of her boyfriend. "He just wanted to know whether it was a girl or boy, he is very laid-back and easy-going, so something like that didn't bother him at all.

"We were convinced it was a boy so to find out that it was going to be a girl was a complete shock, but we are super excited to become parents."

Speaking on the viral success of the video, Jenna said: "I was shocked to be honest. It was picking up and I though maybe it would stop at about 50,00 but it's still going!".

Viewers were supportive in the comments. Amii Louise said, "I feel like that minute of not knowing then his face changing made this vid so much more beautiful. Congrats", while Kristie-Lee wrote, "The most wholesome reveal I've seen. He didn't care if it was pink or blue he was just excited to be a dad."