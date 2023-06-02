Woman, 78, Found Alive After Four Days Missing In The Woods 

A 78-year-old woman has been found safely in Alberta, Canada, after being missing for four days.

Lorraine Vandenbosch was described as being "in good spirits" when rescuers picked her up by helicopter on Wednesday.

The senior went missing from the Dickinson Point Campground at Glenniffer Lake in Innisfail, Alberta on Monday.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a press release on Thursday that Vandenbosch, a resident of Didsbury, Alberta, had been located.

A file photo shows a rescue helicopter flying over a heavily wooded mountain area. Lorraine Vandenbosch was described as being "in good spirits" when rescuers picked her up by helicopter fours days after she was declared missing in Alberta, Canada. ultramarine5/Getty Images

RCMP crews found the woman at around 9:30 a.m. in a heavily wooded area near where she first went missing.

She was identified from the air as the RCMP rescue team searched the area in a helicopter.

RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said: "The crew of an RCMP helicopter spotted her leaving a heavily treed area and directed rescuers to her. It sounds like she's going to be OK."

The rescue required quick thinking from the team who had to navigate some difficult terrain on the steep embankment where Vandenbosch was found.

Placing just one skid of the helicopter on the ground, the crew were able to help the senior to safety where she was checked over by paramedics and the RCMP crew.

Tactical flight officer Cpl. Kaylin Makeechak spotted Vandenbosch in a bush on the cliffside. He said she was holding on to a branch on a slope.

"She [was] conscious and alert and obviously confused because she had been missing since Monday," he said.

Special Const. Al Miller piloted the rescue helicopter and said he was very pleased that the woman had been safely located.

"We do a lot of this, and so any time we find somebody, it's certainly a happy feeling, that's for sure," said Miller. "I can't tell you what a great feeling it is to see the look on the family members' faces when you bring their missing one back. So that was a great result. Fantastic day."

Vandenbosch was transported to hospital for precautionary medical treatment and is said to remain confused about the incident.

Newsweek has reached out to the RCMP via email for further comment.

Last month an 8-year-old boy was found safe after surviving more than two days alone in Michigan's Upper Peninsula wilderness.

Nante Niemi was discovered by search party volunteers approximately two miles from his campsite, Michigan State Police said in a press release provided to Newsweek. The boy survived the elements by taking shelter under a log, where he was found.