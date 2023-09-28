Woman Found Dead in Her Backyard After Savage Dog Attack

An Ohio woman was found dead in her backyard following a savage dog attack, according to police.

Toledo Police Department (TPD) police officers were alerted when the elderly woman was found in the backyard of a property in the 4000 block of Grantley Road on Tuesday, September 26. The victim was later identified as 70-year-old Diane Knepper, according to CBS affiliate WTOL.

A TPD spokesperson said that Knepper suffered "significant injuries, possibly caused by her dog." Hundreds of people have been killed by dogs in recent years, says DogsBite.org, a website that collects information about such deaths.

DogsBite.org added: "In the 15-year period of 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 66 percent (346) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and rottweilers contributed to 76 percent of the total recorded deaths."

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews were able to move Knepper's dog, which was found nearby in the backyard, according to WTOL.

When the animal was located, it was kept away from the deceased woman as fire and rescue crews performed first aid on her.

The dog warden was also called out to the home, and the pet was taken away as detectives continued their investigation. Police officers did not comment on what breed the dog was or what has happened to it since.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that 81 people across the country died in 2021 as a result of being bitten by a dog.

The CDC added that, from 2018 to 2021, deaths more than doubled for both men and women and increased from 15 to 37 and 20 to 44, respectively.

A barking dog with open jaws, pictured outside. A canine (not pictured) attacked and killed a 70-year-old woman in her backyard in Ohio. Getty

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) said that more than 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs each year in the U.S. and more than 800,000 receive medical attention for the bites.

The AVMA adds that there are several things that people can do that can lower the risk of them getting bitten by a dog. These include the following:

Educate yourself and any children in your life about how to have a good interaction with a dog, including how to respect them.

Break your house into zones if you have young children, especially since you could be able to keep the dog in one area and the child in another.

Keep young children and the dog separated, unless there is constant adult supervision.

Be with your dog when he or she interacts with unfamiliar people.

Remove your dog from the situation whenever they seem to be anxious or agitated.

Provide your dog with a secure resting space and supervision in risky situations.

Newsweek has contacted the TPD for comment via email.