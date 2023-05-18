Woman Impaled By Metal Pole In Highway Crash: Police

A Georgia woman was impaled by a metal pole when it smashed through her windshield while she traveled down the highway, according to police.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) officers were notified about a report a woman was injured on I-75 near Dalton, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, on May 6.

Lynn Ann Fleming of Burford was in the front passenger seat of a Toyota Highlander when a metal pole crashed through the windshield.

The pole impaled Fleming as it crashed through the glass and struck her in the neck, according to NBC affiliate WRCB.

Stock image of a highway patrol car. The metal pole impaled the passenger on the Georgia highway. Getty

Following the crash, a Life Force helicopter landed on the highway and medical personnel tried to help Flemming.

Georgia State Patrol told the Northwest Georgia Scanner that Flemming was pronounced dead at the scene.

The same outlet reported that traffic was stopped on the major interstate that extends from Florida to Michigan's border with Canada.

Police have since launched an investigation into the crash and are trying to learn where the metal pipe came from and how it ended up on the highway.

According to Georgia government figures, 1,182 vehicle passengers died on the state's roads in 2021. This represented the highest number over a period that covered 2012 to 2021.

It added there were a total of 1,797 traffic fatalities on Georgia roads in 2020, with the majority being in urban areas.

The figures found that there were 1,199 urban traffic fatalities compared to 598 that happened in rural locations.

According to the National Safety Council, Georgia has a motor vehicle death rate of 18.3 per 100,000 people.

In 2021, Massachusetts had the lowest rate of motor vehicle deaths while South Carolina was registered as having the highest when assessing fatality risk per 100 million miles.

There have been other cases where people have been killed in unusual accidents across the U.S.

Last year, a woman in South Carolina was killed after she was accidentally impaled in the chest by an umbrella on a windy day at the Garden City beach.

Tammy Perreault, 63, died after she was transported to a hospital where she was treated for chest trauma.

The beach, operated by Horry County, has rules that ban setting a beach umbrella within 10 feet of an established umbrella line.