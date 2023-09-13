Woman on Plane Captures Viral Moment Dad Signals a Message From His Boat

A social media video of a young woman's father signaling to her from a boat in the Pacific Ocean, while she departed for Europe from Los Angeles International Airport has warmed hearts across the internet.

The viral video, which has been viewed more than 6.4 million times to date, captured @camillezea's dad creating an eye-catching signal from the ocean's sea foam as a parting gift to his daughter. The 23-year-old Los Angeles native shot the emotional moment from her airplane window.

"My dad on his boat signaling to me as I leave for my big trip to Europe," she wrote on the post.

A stock image of a commercial airline flying over LAX and the Pacific coastline. A woman has shared how her dad signaled to her from a boat in the ocean while she flew overhead. Getty Images

The post had been captioned: "Infinity times infinity. right back at ya dad."

The heartwarming goodbye had been paired with The Temper Trap's aughts anthem, "Sweet Disposition."

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on September 11 by @camillezea, the TikTok post has been liked by more than 1.3 million users and commented on more than 9,500 times. Tons of TikTokers have shared how moving they found the social media video in the post's comments section.

"So, dad reveal? He's our dad now," one user wrote.

Another user added: "This and sweet disposition? Crying right now."

"I would've shouted to the whole flight that that was my dad," joked a third user.

How To Travel Safely?

Zea had left her travel plans out of the video, but she did make clear that she's going on a big adventure around Europe. Mercedes Zach, a travel expert at ASAP Tickets, has plenty of tips and tricks on how to stay safe as a female traveler. Zach told Newsweek that although most people dream of unlocking new levels of independence on foreign land, it's important that they stay vigilant, especially if the traveler is young, inexperienced or female.

Travel Expert Mercedes Zach's Top Solo Travel Tips: 1. Prioritize your safety. Safety is the number one thing you should take extra care of when traveling to other countries and continents on your own. Do some extra research to make sure that you stay in a safe neighborhood, be aware of your surroundings, and gather information on where to seek help in case something unexpected happens. It's also important to keep an eye on your belongings, as solo travelers are more likely to encounter theft. 2. Those who go on adventures alone are usually not scared of loneliness, but in case you feel like meeting other people while on the road, I would suggest staying at hostels as that is the perfect place to socialize with other solo travelers. Hostels are also a lot cheaper accommodation option that will help you save some money for the rest of the trip. 3. Share your travel plans with your family and friends so that someone from home can trace your whereabouts and provide you with support.

The TikTok post can be seen here.

Newsweek reached out to @CamilleZea for comment via TikTok.

Newsweek's "What Should I Do?" offers expert advice to readers. If you have a personal dilemma, let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice on relationships, family, friends, money and work and your story could be featured on WSID at Newsweek.